Scaramucci's very short stint as White House communications director, ranked

Story highlights Scaramucci worked as White House communications director from July 26 to July 31

John Koehler previously held the title of shortest stint with 12 days in 1987

Washington (CNN) Anthony Scaramucci is going from the halls of the West Wing into the record books.

His five-day stint as White House communications director for President Donald Trump is the shortest time in that job since the position was created almost five decades ago.

The major staffing move came amid a turbulent time of transition for the Trump White House: former chief of staff Reince Priebus left on July 28 and former press secretary Sean Spicer left on July 21, the day that Scaramucci's appointment was announced.

Scaramucci technically began his term on July 26 and left the job on July 31. The bombastic staffer grabbed headlines promising to squash leaks from the West Wing, prompting the resignation of Spicer and publicly clashing with Priebus in a profanity-laced interview.

Incoming White House chief of staff John Kelly had just begun his term on Monday.

Read More