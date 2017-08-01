Scaramucci working to be 'best person I can be'

Story highlights Scaramucci's comments come a day after he departed his White House gig

He told TMZ, "I don't know how to dance"

Washington (CNN) Anthony Scaramucci is set on living his best life.

After five days working at the White House, the shortest-lived communications director stint in history, Scaramucci told TMZ while departing the Trump International Hotel in Washington Tuesday that he's "working on being the best person I can be."

Scaramucci's comments come a day after he was pushed out from his White House gig. White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said the move was in order to "give chief of staff John Kelly a clean slate and the ability to build his own team."

Apparently, Scaramucci's best self does not include dancing -- "The Mooch" shot down a question about whether he plans to participate in the next season of "Dancing with the Stars."

"I don't know how to dance," Scaramucci told TMZ.

