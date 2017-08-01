ISIS, climate change top world threat list

Story highlights Many countries pointed to the power and influence of the US, Russia or China as a threat

There's been a worldwide spike in concern about the US and its power and influence since the election of Donald Trump

Washington (CNN) People across the world see the terror group ISIS and climate change as the two biggest threats to global security, according to an international survey by the non-partisan Pew Research Center.

Cyberattacks and the health of the international economy follow closely, while people in one third of the 38 countries surveyed said that the power and influence of the US, Russia or China is a major concern.

While Pew researchers found little change in the global threat perception since their last survey, they did see a worldwide spike in concern about the US and its power and influence since the election of President Donald Trump.

Across Europe, 31% said US power and influence is a major threat in 2017. In Spain, the number was 59%. Compared to 2016, concern about the US had risen in six European countries and Canada.

In Turkey, people told researchers that the single greatest threat to their national security is the US. They weren't asked about the threat of ISIS.

Read More