(CNN) In the aftermath of a quartet of special election losses by Democratic candidates earlier this year, a group of -- mostly -- younger members of Congress insisted that it was time for Nancy Pelosi to step down as leader of their party in the House.

It's a call Pelosi has grown used to since the 2010 election when she and her fellow Democrats lost control of the House in an anti-Obama wave. And one that she's been ignoring for just as long, knowing that her position as House Democratic leader is hers until she decides she doesn't want it anymore.

In the story, Pelosi's political team details that almost all of that haul went to the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, the arm of the party tasked with winning back the House in 2018. That $25.9 million is $10 million more than Pelosi raised for the DCCC in 2015 -- and far more than any other House Democrat could even dream of raising.

The simple fact is that without Pelosi, Democrats would be at a massive disadvantage financially. There is no one in the leadership structure under Pelosi who could step in and raise anything even close to what she is collecting for the party. The DCCC raised just shy of $60 million between January 1 and June 30, meaning that Pelosi raised roughly 40% of all of the money for the committee so far this year.

