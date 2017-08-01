Graham: Military options are 'inevitable if North Korea continues'

Story highlights North Korea launched the longest range intercontinental ballistic missile it has ever tested

Trump told reporters on Monday, "We will handle North Korea"

Washington (CNN) When asked about the US government's strategy on handling North Korea, GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham suggested Tuesday using military options to halt threats from the country.

"There is a military option to destroy North Korea's (missile) program and North Korea itself," Graham said on NBC's "Today" show. "If there's going to be a war to stop them, it will be over there. If thousands die, they're going to die over there, they're not going to die here and (President Donald Trump) told me that to my face."

He continued: "I'm saying (military options are) inevitable if North Korea continues."

On Friday, North Korea launched the longest range intercontinental ballistic missile it has ever tested -- and the second ICBM this month.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un touted the test as a success and claimed the "whole US mainland" is now within range of his missiles.

