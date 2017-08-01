Flake: 'A senator shouldn't be a rubber stamp for what the President wants'

Story highlights Flake criticized his own party for allowing rhetoric and attitudes to get "coarser and coarser"

Flake insisted that both parties must return to working together

Washington (CNN) Sen. Jeff Flake told CNN Tuesday that politics has turned too destructive -- and he blamed his own Republican Party and President Donald Trump for their roles in that change.

Speaking to CNN's Jake Tapper on 'The Lead' Thursday, Flake criticized the GOP for allowing rhetoric and attitudes to get "coarser and coarser," especially when it comes to dealing with the immigration issue.

"There are two parts of conservatism, fiscal policy and limited government," the Arizona senator said. "Barry Goldwater in 1960 felt the party was straying from those principles. I think we are facing a similar crisis now, as Republicans have taken up an unfamiliar banner. This populism, in some cases xenophobia, anti-immigration, protectionism -- that's not familiar to us, and I don't think it's a governing philosophy."

The Republican senator, who was a vocal critic of President Donald Trump during the campaign, released a book earlier Thursday titled "The Conscience of a Conservative: A Rejection of Destructive Politics and a Return to Principle."

The book pulls no punches, openly criticizing the President as well as other GOP leaders who, Flake alleges, have enabled the man in the White House for far too long. (The title is a throwback to Barry Goldwater's seminal "Conscience of a Conservative," which was originally released in 1960.)

Read More