Only 6 people have ever voted against an FBI director. Five of them did today

James Comey, who was confirmed in 2013, received the only other opposing vote

Washington (CNN) Only once had a US Senator ever voted against a nominee for FBI director -- until today.

Five Democrats cast their ballots Tuesday afternoon opposing the confirmation of Christopher Wray, President Donald Trump's nominee to lead the country's top investigative agency.

The vote was 92-5. The final list of negative votes included Sens. Kirsten Gillibrand, Ed Markey, Jeff Merkley, Elizabeth Warren and Ron Wyden. Historically, lawmakers have aimed for broad bipartisan support on pivotal, nonpartisan nominees, but data shows lawmakers and their constituents are more divided than they've been in decades.

The Senate Judiciary Committee recommended Wray unanimously in July. Wray formerly worked in the Department of Justice under former President George W. Bush.

James Comey, who was confirmed in 2013, received the only other opposing vote in history -- Sen. Rand Paul voted no after raising questions about how the agency was using surveillance drones on American soil.

