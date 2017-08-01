Retired fighter pilot announces her run for Congress in Kentucky

Story highlights Lt. Col. Amy McGrath, a Marine Corps veteran, is running for Rep. Andy Barr's seat

In her 20-year career, she flew 89 combat missions, including bombings targeting al Qaeda and the Taliban

Washington (CNN) A Democrat from Kentucky announced her campaign against current Rep. Andy Barr with a video that is making the rounds on social media.

Lt. Col. Amy McGrath, a Marine Corps veteran, released a video on Tuesday to formally announce that she is running for Barr's seat in Kentucky's 6th Congressional District. The video is full of compelling visuals about her time in the military.

"This is my new mission: to take on a Congress full of career politicians who treat the people of Kentucky like they're disposable," McGrath says in the video.

The announcement begins with McGrath highlighting her military service, saying she was the first female Marine to fly an F-18 in a combat mission.

"When I was 12 years old, I knew exactly what I wanted to do when I grew up," McGrath says in the video. "I wanted to fly fighter jets and land on aircraft carriers, because that's the toughest flying you can do."

