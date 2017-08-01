Al Gore presses on with climate change action in the Trump era

Story highlights The CNN town hall is set to air at 9 p.m. ET

Gore tried to sway Trump on the Paris agreement

Washington (CNN) Former Vice President Al Gore has spent years in pursuit of action on climate change, and on Tuesday, he'll take part in a CNN town hall.

Gore is making the rounds about a decade after starring in the blockbuster global warming movie "An Inconvenient Truth," this time trotting out a sequel.

The first film pushed the idea of climate change as a pressing threat into the faces of many the nation over and helped make Gore one of the most prominent environmental activists in the country.

Gore's follow-up movie has come at time when those against robust action on climate change are ascendant. President Donald Trump, who once called climate change a hoax perpetrated by China, said earlier this year he will pull the US out of an international accord on carbon emissions, and Environmental Protection Agency chief Scott Pruitt has set out to roll back Obama-era regulations aimed at lowering the nation's impact on the planet.

The former vice president has stayed on the issue over the years, pushing for clean energy and international action. Gore hailed the Paris agreement, which saw almost every nation in the world join together with pledges to reduce carbon emissions.