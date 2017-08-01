Here's how to avoid email pranksters, Mr. President

Story highlights Kara Alaimo: It's astonishing that officials in national security jobs seem totally unable to pick up on a simple email prank

Kara Alaimo, an assistant professor of public relations at Hofstra University, is the author of "Pitch, Tweet, or Engage on the Street: How to Practice Global Public Relations and Strategic Communication." She was spokeswoman for international affairs in the Treasury Department during the Obama administration. Follow her on Twitter @karaalaimo. The opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

(CNN) It's astonishing that officials in some of the country's most important national security positions seem totally unable to pick up on a simple email prank.

Kara S. Alaimo

On Monday, CNN's Jake Tapper reported that top Trump administration officials had been hoodwinked by an email prankster in the United Kingdom. Homeland Security Adviser Tom Bossert responded to the email of a person purporting to be Jared Kushner, agreeing to attend a "soiree" and even volunteering his own private email address, even though Bossert's government email account appears to have flagged the prankster's message as suspected spam.

Former communications director Anthony Scaramucci was also duped by a nongovernment email address of a prankster pretending to be former White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus. Scaramucci also responded to another email from a person claiming to be the President's nominee to be ambassador to Russia, Jon Huntsman Jr. And when that prankster wrote to Huntsman pretending to be the President's son, Eric Trump, Huntsman responded, too.

In these cases, the only damage done appears to be reputational. But while officials have acknowledged the incidents and say they're taking them seriously (and the prankster told Tapper he had no malicious intent) the White House needs to act quickly to prevent an apparently gullible staff from falling prey to other email hoaxes that could put sensitive information in the hands of terrorists or unfriendly states.

