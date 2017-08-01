How data can debunk the 'model minority' myth

Story highlights Karthick Ramakrishnan: The collection of detailed ethnicity data is essential for the justification of government programs that benefit Asian-Americans

Karthick Ramakrishnan (@karthickr) is a professor of public policy at the University of California, Riverside and is the founder of AAPI Data. He was a member of the California State Commission on Asian and Pacific Islander Affairs when it endorsed state legislation that would provide Asian ethnicity data in health and public higher education. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his.

(CNN) A group of about 50 Chinese Americans, many of them children, gathered on the steps of the State House in Rhode Island last week to oppose a new law on collecting detailed origin data on Asian-Americans. The organizer of the protest compared the law to "Nazi Germany's 1935 Nuremberg Law that singled out Jews in the pretense of data collection, only to be conveniently used as a basis for genocide in the following decade."

This is not the first time Asian-American data collection has gotten pushback. Similar protests in California erupted with the proposal of a bill that sought to increase the specificity of ethnicity data collected by state education and health agencies. Opponents there ominously warned that the bill may be the first step to Asian exclusion and internment.

These assertions are outrageous, and they ignore the purpose and history of Asian-American data collection, which dates back to the 1970s when a wave of Southeast Asian refugees joined a growing number of Asian immigrants who were coming to the United States. Most of the Asian immigrants who came after 1965, when the United States ended its restrictive national origin quotas, were high-skilled immigrants such as doctors, nurses, and engineers from countries like India, China, South Korea, and the Philippines. By contrast, most of the refugees from Vietnam, Cambodia and Laos lacked college degrees, and many did not even have a high school diploma.

Asian-American community leaders quickly realized that government statistics on education, poverty, and English proficiency could not simply be provided for the racial group as a whole. Such data tended to show Asian-Americans as a "model minority," a relatively prosperous and highly educated group that did not need any public assistance. But by gathering more detailed ethnicity data, they could make the case for targeted government programs on matters ranging from poverty alleviation to language assistance and mental health services.

Since 1980, this detailed data has been essential to the justification of programs that benefit Asian-Americans -- so essential that data and research on Asian-American subpopulations was a high priority for the White House Initiative on Asian-Americans and Pacific Islanders when it was created in October 2009 , and it remains an important issue for the initiative today

