Ancient artifacts seized in Jerusalem in Hobby Lobby antiquities case

Jerusalem (CNN) Israeli police arrested five antiquities dealers in Jerusalem over the weekend, seizing gold coins, ancient weapons and more in an international investigation of smuggled Iraqi artifacts -- some of which made their way into the United States, according to Israeli police and the Israel Antiquities Authority.

Israeli tax and antiquities authorities learned of the sale only after US investigators uncovered details of it while looking into purchases made by the US-based arts-and-crafts retailer Hobby Lobby. Police then raided the homes and businesses of the dealers on suspicion of tax fraud, money laundering and forgery. The suspects have not been identified.

A sculpted clay head seized in the raids of the antiquities dealers' homes and businesses.

Hobby Lobby had purchased $1.6 million worth of Iraqi artifacts over the past seven years, including cuneiform tablets and clay tokens, from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), according to the U.S. Department of Justice. The dealers who allegedly sold the artifacts were authorized Israeli dealers, but they falsified invoices and receipts, said Dr. Eitan Klein from the Israel Antiquities Authority's department for preventing antiquities theft.

The artifacts never passed through Israel, Klein said; instead, they were shipped directly from the UAE to the United States with the Israeli dealers allegedly arranging the sale and coordinating the shipment.

In early July, Hobby Lobby agreed to forfeit the artifacts and pay a $3 million fine to resolve a civil action brought by the Justice Department, according to court documents. Hobby Lobby said it has cooperated with the investigation.

A clay figurine of a camel seized in the raid. Police also seized a trove of bronze, silver and gold coins.

Read More