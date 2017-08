Before her death in 2017, Rosie Hamlin, the lead singer of Rosie and the Originals, was outspoken about her struggles with fibromyalgia and the years it took her to "rethink" her life. "I spent six months to a year pacing at night and just crying because of the extreme burning," she told Fibromyalgia Aware magazine in 2004. "The burning was so bad that I put my arm in the freezer and I'd do that for 15, 20 minutes. Then I'd grab a bag of ice, put it on my head, on my face, on my hip, on my legs -- whenever the pain moved towould just be such extreme burning. The concentration was equally bad. I was afraid to talk to anybody on the phone. I couldn't carry on a coherent conversation a lot of the time."