Fibromyalgia: Surviving an invisible misery

By Sandee LaMotte, CNN

Updated 5:26 AM ET, Tue August 1, 2017

At the age of 71, Oscar-winning actor Morgan Freeman was in a car accident that left his left hand paralyzed and triggered nerve damage. "It's the fibromyalgia," he told Esquire magazine about the pain in his arm. "Up and down the arm. That's where it gets so bad. Excruciating." He says he takes fibromyalgia in stride. "There is a point to changes like these. I have to move on to other things, to other conceptions of myself. I still work. And I can be pretty happy just walking the land."
Photos: Celebrities face fibromyalgia
At the age of 71, Oscar-winning actor Morgan Freeman was in a car accident that left his left hand paralyzed and triggered nerve damage.
"It's the fibromyalgia," he told Esquire magazine about the pain in his arm. "Up and down the arm. That's where it gets so bad. Excruciating."

He says he takes fibromyalgia in stride. "There is a point to changes like these. I have to move on to other things, to other conceptions of myself. I still work. And I can be pretty happy just walking the land."
In 2003, singer Sinead O'Connor left her singing career, telling Dublin's Hot Press it was because of family needs and the growing fatigue of her debilitating disease, fibromyalgia. She returned to singing in 2005. "Fibromyalgia is not curable. But it's manageable," O'Connor told the magazine. "I have a high pain threshold, so that helps -- it's the tiredness part that I have difficulty with. You get to know your patterns and limits, though, so you can work and plan around it. It is made worse, obviously, by stress. So you have to try to keep life quiet and peaceful."
Photos: Celebrities face fibromyalgia
In 2003, singer Sinead O'Connor left her singing career, telling Dublin's Hot Press it was because of family needs and the growing fatigue of her debilitating disease, fibromyalgia. She returned to singing in 2005.

"Fibromyalgia is not curable. But it's manageable," O'Connor told the magazine. "I have a high pain threshold, so that helps -- it's the tiredness part that I have difficulty with. You get to know your patterns and limits, though, so you can work and plan around it. It is made worse, obviously, by stress. So you have to try to keep life quiet and peaceful."
Actress and comedian Janeane Garofalo makes fun of her fibromyalgia as part of her comedy. Prescribed an antidepressant to treat the condition, she quips at many of her live shows, "I had no idea I was chronically dissatisfied."
Photos: Celebrities face fibromyalgia
Actress and comedian Janeane Garofalo makes fun of her fibromyalgia as part of her comedy. Prescribed an antidepressant to treat the condition, she quips at many of her live shows, "I had no idea I was chronically dissatisfied."
Before her death in 2017, Rosie Hamlin, the lead singer of Rosie and the Originals, was outspoken about her struggles with fibromyalgia and the years it took her to "rethink" her life. "I spent six months to a year pacing at night and just crying because of the extreme burning," she told Fibromyalgia Aware magazine in 2004. "The burning was so bad that I put my arm in the freezer and I'd do that for 15, 20 minutes. Then I'd grab a bag of ice, put it on my head, on my face, on my hip, on my legs -- whenever the pain moved to would just be such extreme burning. The concentration was equally bad. I was afraid to talk to anybody on the phone. I couldn't carry on a coherent conversation a lot of the time."
Photos: Celebrities face fibromyalgia
Before her death in 2017, Rosie Hamlin, the lead singer of Rosie and the Originals, was outspoken about her struggles with fibromyalgia and the years it took her to "rethink" her life. "I spent six months to a year pacing at night and just crying because of the extreme burning," she told Fibromyalgia Aware magazine in 2004. "The burning was so bad that I put my arm in the freezer and I'd do that for 15, 20 minutes. Then I'd grab a bag of ice, put it on my head, on my face, on my hip, on my legs -- whenever the pain moved to would just be such extreme burning. The concentration was equally bad. I was afraid to talk to anybody on the phone. I couldn't carry on a coherent conversation a lot of the time."
British model Jo Guest went through a lot of medical exams over many months before she was diagnosed with fibromyalgia. "At first I thought it was just a virus, but it just wouldn't stop. I was getting up and being sick all morning and having to spend the afternoon in bed," she told ITV's This Morning Show. "When you come out of hospital and you're told everything's normal, you should be happy but I don't want to be told everything's normal -- I just want to be told what's wrong with me."
Photos: Celebrities face fibromyalgia
British model Jo Guest went through a lot of medical exams over many months before she was diagnosed with fibromyalgia. "At first I thought it was just a virus, but it just wouldn't stop. I was getting up and being sick all morning and having to spend the afternoon in bed," she told ITV's This Morning Show. "When you come out of hospital and you're told everything's normal, you should be happy but I don't want to be told everything's normal -- I just want to be told what's wrong with me."
Actress A.J. Langer got into acting because she was in too much pain to do the sports she loved as a young tomboy. Even though her mother had been diagnosed with the condition, Langer told Lifescript doctors never considered fibromyalgia as a medical possibility. "Doctors used to think the pain was all in my head. At one visit, I heard a doctor tell my mother I was faking it. My symptoms got the best of me (at age 21), and I was laid up for about a year with pain, fevers and stomach troubles. That's when I was finally diagnosed with fibromyalgia."
Photos: Celebrities face fibromyalgia
Actress A.J. Langer got into acting because she was in too much pain to do the sports she loved as a young tomboy. Even though her mother had been diagnosed with the condition, Langer told Lifescript doctors never considered fibromyalgia as a medical possibility.

"Doctors used to think the pain was all in my head. At one visit, I heard a doctor tell my mother I was faking it. My symptoms got the best of me (at age 21), and I was laid up for about a year with pain, fevers and stomach troubles. That's when I was finally diagnosed with fibromyalgia."
Most famous for her role as Erin Walton in the TV series "The Waltons," actress Mary McDonough struggled with pain after a 1990 car accident before finally being told she might have lupus and one or two of its cousins in the rheumatoid family. "I developed ulcers, lumps in my back and legs, and began losing my hair. I developed fibromyalgia and Sjögren's syndrome, a condition that causes dry eyes and mouth, " she told Lifescript. "I felt like a failure. My husband and I separated after seven years of marriage, and then got divorced."
Photos: Celebrities face fibromyalgia
Most famous for her role as Erin Walton in the TV series "The Waltons," actress Mary McDonough struggled with pain after a 1990 car accident before finally being told she might have lupus and one or two of its cousins in the rheumatoid family.

"I developed ulcers, lumps in my back and legs, and began losing my hair. I developed fibromyalgia and Sjögren's syndrome, a condition that causes dry eyes and mouth, " she told Lifescript. "I felt like a failure. My husband and I separated after seven years of marriage, and then got divorced."
Author Frances Winfield Bremer has suffered from fibromyalgia most of her adult life. As wife to Ambassador L. Paul Bremer III, the former administrator for Iraq, she and her husband have been outspoken advocates for the condition, speaking out around the world. In 2007, she was designated as a spokeswoman for the National Fibromyalgia Association.
Photos: Celebrities face fibromyalgia
Author Frances Winfield Bremer has suffered from fibromyalgia most of her adult life. As wife to Ambassador L. Paul Bremer III, the former administrator for Iraq, she and her husband have been outspoken advocates for the condition, speaking out around the world. In 2007, she was designated as a spokeswoman for the National Fibromyalgia Association.
Story highlights

  • Fibromyalgia's hallmarks are widespread pain and overwhelming fatigue
  • Fibromyalgia treatment studies are under way around exercise, sleep and behavioral therapy

(CNN)Do you ache all over? Do you find yourself exhausted even after a full night's sleep? Does just the slightest touch on certain spots on your body make you want to scream in pain?

You could have fibromyalgia, a painful musculoskeletal disease characterized by widespread muscle pain, oversensitivity to common pain, extreme fatigue and sleep, mood and memory problems.

What is fibromyalgia?

    Fibromyalgia's name comes from "fibro" (the Latin term for fibrous tissue), "myo" (the Greek word for muscle) and "algia" (the Greek word for pain). According to the National Fibromyalgia Association, an estimated 3% to 6% of the world's population suffers from the condition: about 450 million people, including at least 10 million in the United States.
    Fibromyalgia is considered a rheumatic disease like arthritis because it impairs joints and soft fibrous tissues like muscles, ligaments and tendons. But fibromyalgia is not a true form of arthritis, as it doesn't cause damage to those muscles and joints.
    Instead, the disease wreaks havoc with the body's pain centers, causing muscle stiffness and pain, intense fatigue, difficulty sleeping, migraines and terrible memory and concentration issues, often known as "fibro-fog."

    What's fibromyalgia feel like?

    Those who struggle with fibromyalgia say the muscle and tissue pain can include a deep, achy misery, an unbearable throbbing or stabbing, or an intense burning sensation. Often, the pain occurs in muscle nodules, or myofascial trigger points, causing restricted movement and full-body agony.
    "I used to say it was like a blowtorch," said Lynne Matallana, co-founder of the National Fibromyalgia Association. She began the advocacy group in 1997 after years of suffering from chronic pain.
    "The pain radiates out so much that your skin, your hair, your nails, everything hurts. Anything that touches you hurts you. You can't wear jewelry; you can't wear anything with a collar or rough texture. I used to put pillows at the bottom of my bed so the sheets wouldn't touch my legs."
    Sleep problems triple women&#39;s risk of developing fibromyalgia
    Sleep problems triple women's risk of developing fibromyalgia
    Overwhelming fatigue is another classic symptom. Between the pain and the exhaustion, says Matallana, she often felt despair.
    "You feel like you can't move, you can't think, and time seems to last forever and ever," she explained. "You lose sense of the fact that you could be better."
    Fibromyalgia suffers often have sleep issues, such as restless leg syndrome, and struggle with frequent sleep disruptions. The National Sleep Foundation calls the connection a "double-edged sword: the pain makes sleep more difficult and sleep deprivation exacerbates pain."
    Because both pain and exhaustion are invisible, it's often hard for anyone with fibromyalgia to convince family and friends of the extent of their misery. To make matters worse, it wasn't long ago that many doctors thought fibromyalgia was psychosomatic. Sad stories of going from doctor to doctor only to be told that the pain and fatigue are "all in your head" are common among patients; as are stories of losing marriages, relatives and friends who could not understand the debilitation that the disease can cause.
    "Doctors didn't accept it; patients didn't know what was wrong with them," Matallana said, describing what having fibromyalgia was like a decade or so ago. "Everyone felt so hopeless. I did a lot of suicide prevention counseling in the beginning of my work with the foundation.
    "I always believed that if you went to a health care provider, they would have an answer for you. I didn't realize there are things they just didn't understand," she added, explaining that many doctors wanted to help but didn't know how.
    "What I would often hear is, 'We don't believe it's being caused by anything other than stress or whatever. You need to change your lifestyle.' " It was like they were saying, "I don't know what to do to help you, so go do this, so I can take care of a patient I know how to help."
    "So I quit work, I stayed at home, I tried to exercise and reduce stress," Matallana said, "but we didn't know enough about how to put those actions into a workable plan that would slowly help me get better."

    What causes fibromyalgia?

    Fibro can strike at any time. Symptoms often begin after a traumatic physical event, such as a car accident, surgery, even infection. Flu viruses, herpes simplex, the Epstein-Barr virus and hepatitis B and C may contribute to the onset of fibromyalgia.
    Psychological or emotional stress such as abuse, the loss of a parent or going to war can also trigger the disease. A recent study in Finland found that being exposed to family trauma such as alcohol and financial problems, chronic illness and depression or divorce while growing up was associated with a diagnosis of fibromyalgia later in life.
    There's even a link between sleep disorders and fibromyalgia. A study in Norway found that women older than 45 with frequent sleep issues had five times the risk of developing fibromyalgia than sound sleepers.
    Photos: Tips for better sleep
    Photos: Tips for better sleep
    Setting an alarm might be the only thing that helps you get up in the morning, but try setting one at night to remind you when it's time to go to bed. Click through our gallery for other tips for better sleep.
    Did you know that having warm feet can help you sleep? Pull on a pair of socks before bed to speed up how quickly you'll fall asleep.
    Photos: Tips for better sleep
    Did you know that having warm feet can help you sleep? Pull on a pair of socks before bed to speed up how quickly you'll fall asleep.
    Even the smallest amount of light can disrupt your sleep patterns. Keep your bedroom as dark as possible for the best night's sleep.
    Photos: Tips for better sleep
    Even the smallest amount of light can disrupt your sleep patterns. Keep your bedroom as dark as possible for the best night's sleep.
    Exercise regularly? You'll sleep better. Even a few minutes of physical activity a day can help.
    Photos: Tips for better sleep
    Exercise regularly? You'll sleep better. Even a few minutes of physical activity a day can help.
    Paint your bedroom a tranquil color to make your room a restful one.
    Photos: Tips for better sleep
    Paint your bedroom a tranquil color to make your room a restful one.
    Naps, when limited to 30 minutes and not too close to bedtime, won't interrupt your nightly sleep routine.
    Photos: Tips for better sleep
    Naps, when limited to 30 minutes and not too close to bedtime, won't interrupt your nightly sleep routine.
    Yoga can help you wind down at the end of the day and calm your mind, which also slows your breathing and heart rate for better sleep.
    Photos: Tips for better sleep
    Yoga can help you wind down at the end of the day and calm your mind, which also slows your breathing and heart rate for better sleep.
    Get some sunlight first thing in the morning. It triggers your brain to stay awake and alert early in the day and helps you ease into sleep a little earlier at night.
    Photos: Tips for better sleep
    Get some sunlight first thing in the morning. It triggers your brain to stay awake and alert early in the day and helps you ease into sleep a little earlier at night.
    The National Institutes of Health says that between 80% and 90% of those diagnosed with the disease are women, but no one really understands why.
    One theory is that lower levels of serotonin, a brain transmitter that helps regulate pain, may contribute to the development of fibromyalgia. Men make more serotonin than women, which some feel could explain the gender gap.
    Another theory links female hormones and menopause to the disorder, but both of these are unproved.
    Lupus: What you need to know
    Lupus: What you need to know
    If you have other arthritis-related conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis, osteoarthritis or lupus, your risk of getting fibromyalgia is higher. There's also a familial connection, so if your mother has fibromyalgia, you're more likely to contract the disease.
    Other conditions such as irritable bowel syndrome, painful bladder syndrome, anxiety, depression and temporomandibular joint disorder (or TMJ) often go hand in hand with fibromyalgia, as do several sleep disorders such as restless leg syndrome and sleep apnea.
    Today, researchers believe that the bombardment of nerve pain that occurs in fibromyalgia may even alter the brain. Some feel that alteration could be related to abnormal levels of certain chemicals in the brain (like serotonin), or perhaps how blood flows through the brain. A study last year found that spinal fluid and plasma from people with fibromyalgia contained significantly higher levels of inflammatory chemicals, which could trigger swelling and pain.
    Pain receptors in the body become hypersenstive with fibromyalgia
    Pain receptors in the body become hypersenstive with fibromyalgia
    Scientists are also looking into the link between damaged peripheral nerves -- the small nerves of the body outside the brain and spinal cord -- and the chronic pain of fibromyalgia. One study found "withered or sparse nerve endings" in people with fibromyalgia, and two others found "small-fiber" nerve damage in those with the disease.
    Regardless of the cause, the result is that the central nervous system alters the way it processes pain messages throughout the body. Then, the theory goes, the pain receptors in the body develop a type of "pain memory," making them oversensitive and over-reactive to any degree of pain.
    "As time went on, I also described the pain as a sort of poison or acid going through my veins," Matallana said. "It is almost like you are slowly being drained of anything in you that would give you the strength to get better and help the pain go away."

    How do I know if I have fibromyalgia?

    It can take a long time to get a diagnosis for fibromyalgia. There is no test. You can't tell from an X-ray or blood test. Your doctor must consider the entire group of symptoms: pain, fatigue, sleep disturbances, cognitive dysfunction, mood disturbances, tenderness, stiffness and functional impairment.
    Because myriad other conditions share symptoms, doctors often need to rule out other diseases before a diagnosis of fibromyalgia can occur. You will probably be screened for neurological disorders such as multiple sclerosis and myasthenia gravis, an autoimmune disease that leads to muscle weakness, as well as depression and anxiety.
    A blood test called FM/a can help distinguish fibromyalgia from other rheumatic diseases like Sjogren's syndrome, rheumatoid arthritis and lupus. A complete blood count will help rule out thyroid disorders, anemia and vitamin deficiencies that can cause fatigue and sleep problems.
    Tender trigger points of fibromyalgia, no longer used for a definitative diagnosis.
    Tender trigger points of fibromyalgia, no longer used for a definitative diagnosis.
    For many years, fibromyalgia was diagnosed by pressing firmly on 18 typical trigger points or small patches of tightly contracted muscle tissue. If 11 or more of those trigger points were painful, the person had fibromyalgia.
    That's no longer recommended. Tender spots come and go, and doctors were unsure of how hard to press. You may still experience a test like that, but since 2010, it's no longer the gold standard for diagnosis.
    The American College of Rheumatology now says that a diagnosis of fibromyalgia will be given if pain has lasted more than three months, with no other underlying medical condition, and is widespread, which means it must occur on both sides of the body and above and below the waist.
    Because of the many challenges in diagnosing fibromyalgia, finding a doctor with experience in separating it from other diseases is key. An experienced rheumatologist -- a doctor who specializes in musculoskeletal and autoimmune disorders -- will be the most successful at diagnosing fibromyalgia.

    How is fibromyalgia treated?

    Widespread pain is often treated with over-the-counter pain relievers, but narcotics are not recommended, as they can increase pain over time.
    In 2004, the US Food and Drug Administration approved the first drug for fibromyalgia. Pregabalin appears to work by calming overactive nerves. Unfortunately, it has two significant side effects, dizziness and sleepiness, that might dissipate over time.
    The agency has since approved two more drugs: duloxetine is approved for anxiety, depression and neuropathic nerve pain; milnacipran is another antidepressant approved for fibromyalgia.
    While those drugs can help some with the disease, many find little relief from medication.
    Patients are encouraged to turn to physical and occupational therapy to improve muscle strength and flexibility. Stress can also be lowered via yoga, tai chi, meditation and counseling. Massage can be helpful, as it relaxes muscles, reduces stress and improves range of motion in muscles and joints.
    Science has joined in the search for alternative treatments: the National Institute of Arthritis and Musculoskeletal and Skin Diseases has a number of studies underway into the roles of exercise, behavioral therapy and sleep interventions.
    "We now know that pain can be learned," Matallana said. "A lot of us with a genetic predisposition, we were trying to do it all, and we wore ourselves down. We didn't eat well, didn't exercise, didn't meditate and take time for ourselves. We overstressed the whole system.
    "Fibromyalgia is when you have pushed your system beyond the point it can function, and like a computer, sometimes you have to reboot."