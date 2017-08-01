Brexit splits give Theresa May a holiday headache

Story highlights Policy differences have split the UK Cabinet

Divergent views blur negotiating position

May weakened after election losses

London (CNN) After the most turbulent year of her political life, British Prime Minister Theresa May is currently enjoying the fresh air and tranquility of the Swiss mountains. May interrupted her three-week walking vacation only to participate in the commemorations of the 100th anniversary of the Battle of Passchendaele earlier this week. While Downing Street insists she remains in charge of the country even from her Swiss chalet, her absence from the political fray has allowed a very public row to escalate within her Cabinet over Brexit.

Chancellor Philip Hammond, perhaps taking advantage of the power vacuum, called for a transition period for Britain's immigration rules after the country formally leaves the European Union in March 2019, to allow businesses and workers some time to adjust to an end to EU rules on free movement of citizens.

Hammond, who campaigned against Brexit in the 2016 referendum, told business leaders (and the BBC in a subsequent interview ) that EU citizens would still be able to come to the UK after Brexit. "Many things would look similar" the day after Britain left the EU, he said.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond has advocated a Brexit transition deal.

In May's absence, Hammond has built up support for his position from fellow ministers who fear that a "cliff edge" drop in skilled labor from the EU will damage the British economy.

That has infuriated two leading proponents of Brexit, Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson and International Trade Secretary Liam Fox. They insisted this week that freedom of movement must end on March 29, 2019, the date when Britain formally leaves the EU. In an attempt to defuse the spat, May's spokesman insisted that free movement will end in March 2019.

