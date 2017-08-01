Breaking News

Why Kathy Griffin is suddenly bald

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Updated 12:18 PM ET, Tue August 1, 2017

CNN fires Griffin from New Year's Eve co-hosting
CNN fires Griffin from New Year's Eve co-hosting

    CNN fires Griffin from New Year's Eve co-hosting

  • Griffin has shaved her head in solidarity with her sister
  • She lost a brother to cancer in 2014

(CNN)Kathy Griffin is once again attracting attention because of a head -- but this time it's her own.

The embattled comic -- who came under fire in May for a controversial photo shoot in which she held a fake, bloody head resembling that of President Donald Trump -- has shaved her head bald.
On Monday, writer Yashar Ali tweeted photos of Griffin with her new look.
    "In solidarity with her sister, who is going through chemo, @kathygriffin shaved her head," the tweet read. "Donate to @AmericanCancer."
    In one of the photos, Griffin is joined by her mother, Maggie Griffin.
    The elder Griffin retweeted Ali's tweet and wrote "My daughter Kathleen Mary is a wonderful human being."
    The comedienne is one of five Griffin children and in 2014 her brother Gary died of cancer.
    "Our last real conversation, w my brother I loved so much, was just a few days go when I got him this signed picture from his idol, @JoeWalsh," Griffin wrote in 2014 in an Instagram tribute to her brother. "He loved the Eagles, 70s rock, The Chicago White Sox and the Xavier "muskies"... Oh & he was funny as sh*t."