Why Kathy Griffin is suddenly bald

Story highlights Griffin has shaved her head in solidarity with her sister

She lost a brother to cancer in 2014

(CNN) Kathy Griffin is once again attracting attention because of a head -- but this time it's her own.

On Monday, writer Yashar Ali tweeted photos of Griffin with her new look.

"In solidarity with her sister, who is going through chemo, @kathygriffin shaved her head," the tweet read. "Donate to @AmericanCancer."

In solidarity with her sister, who is going through chemo, @kathygriffin shaved her head. Donate to @AmericanCancer: https://t.co/NazIbJ9FQ2 pic.twitter.com/UXr9YH1LYc — Yashar Ali (@yashar) July 31, 2017

In one of the photos, Griffin is joined by her mother, Maggie Griffin.