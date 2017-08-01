'Drake and Josh' stars are all good

Story highlights Bell was upset he wasn't invited to Peck's wedding

The pair have since cleared it all up Bell said.

(CNN) It turns out Drake Bell "was just being cranky" when he spoke against Josh Peck.

The "Drake and Josh" stars seemed to be on the outs after Bell went public last month claiming he hadn't been invited to his former co-star's wedding.

"True colors have come out today. Message is loud and clear. Ties are officially cut. I'll miss ya brotha," Bell wrote in a series of tweets that he later deleted. "When you're not invited to the wedding the message is clear. "Loyalty is key... ALWAYS remember where you came from."

But Bell recently explained to "Entertainment Tonight" that while he had talked to his friend of 18 years about the engagement, he was hurt he only saw photos of the wedding on social media.

