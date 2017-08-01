(CNN) Bobby Moynihan is beginning a new chapter for his career with CBS sitcom "Me, Myself and I," but letting go of the grind of "Saturday Night Live" has been harder than he thought.

"It doesn't feel like it's ended yet," he told reporters after a panel for his new series at the Television Critics Association press tour. "I often wake up on Monday mornings in a panic because I'm like, 'I need to pitch!'"

Moynihan left "SNL" at the end of last season after nine years on the sketch show.

The final year of his tenure there resulted in "SNL's" most-viewed season in 23 years , thanks largely to a presidential campaign and presidency that provided plenty of fodder for the long running series.

Moynihan called his final season the "hardest year" he had on the show but also "maybe deep down one of my favorites."

