(CNN) Actress Billie Lourd says her life has changed in the months since losing her mother, Carrie Fisher and her grandmother, Debbie Reynolds.

"I've always kind of lived in their shadows, and now is the first time in my life when I get to own my life and stand on my own," Lourd said in a new interview with "Town & Country" magazine. "I love being my mother's daughter, and it's something I always will be, but now I get to be just Billie."

The interview was conducted by Lourd's friend and "American Horror Story" co-star, Sarah Paulson.

The young actress talked about her life as the daughter and granddaughter of the legendary stars.

Both died within a day of each other in December, Fisher after she went into cardiac arrest on a flight and Reynolds following a stroke.

