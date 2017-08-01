Suicide bombers kill dozens during prayers at Afghan mosque

Story highlights ISIS claims responsibility

Kabul, Afghanistan (CNN) A pair of suicide bombers killed at least 29 people Tuesday night at a Shiite mosque in Herat, Afghanistan, a provincial spokesman said.

Another 64 people were wounded, said Jelani Farhad, the Herat provincial spokesman.

The blasts took place during evening prayers.

ISIS took responsibility for the attack in a statement published Wednesday on several Telegram channels associated with the group.

The attack started when one suicide bomber began firing on worshippers inside the mosque before blowing himself up, said Abdul Ahad Walizada, spokesman for the police chief.

