Suicide bombers kill dozens during prayers at Afghan mosque

Story highlights One bomber fired on worshipers before blowing himself up, police spokesman says

It's not immediately clear who was behind the attack on Shiite mosque in Herat

Kabul, Afghanistan (CNN) A pair of suicide bombers killed at least 29 people Tuesday night at a Shiite mosque in Herat, Afghanistan, a provincial spokesman said.

Another 64 people were wounded, said Jelani Farhad, the Herat provincial spokesman.

The blasts took place during evening prayers.

The attack started when one suicide bomber began firing on worshipers inside the mosque before blowing himself up, said Abdul Ahad Walizada, spokesman for the police chief.

The second bomber was among the crowd of worshipers when he blew himself up, Walizada said.

Read More