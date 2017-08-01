(CNN)Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:
Politics today
The President's debated Russia statement
-- A Trump attorney previously denied the President was involved in a statement about Donald Trump Jr.'s Russia meeting, but after a report from the Washington Post on Monday that said Trump was involved, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Trump "weighed in" on the statement as "any father would do."
Fox accused of concocting a story with White House
-- The White House worked with Fox News and a Republican donor to push an unsubstantiated story about the murder of Democratic National Committee staffer Seth Rich, a lawsuit alleges.
Senate to vote on new FBI director
-- The Senate will vote Tuesday on whether to confirm Christopher Wray to be the new FBI director.
The Mooch lost more than a job at the White House
-- Anthony Scaramucci can no longer delay paying millions of dollars in taxes when he completes the sale of his investment company, SkyBridge Capital.
World view
-- North Korea tested intercontinental ballistic missiles last week, and now Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says the United States is willing to have diplomatic talks with the rogue nation if it stops nuclear weapons development. On the other hand, GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham said Trump says war with North Korea is possible.
-- NATO jets intercepted three Russian military aircraft near Estonian airspace, less than 24 hours after Vice President Mike Pence warned about Russian aggression.
-- A pair of suicide bombers killed at least 29 people and wounded 64 at a Shiite mosque in Herat, Afghanistan.
Everything else
-- The federal government is investigating Amazon for potentially violating US sanctions on Iran.
-- Power couple George and Amal Clooney will help send 3,000 Syrian refugees to school as part of a collaborative humanitarian effort with UNICEF and Google.
--This app allows you to check out millions of wine rankings so you won't ever have to settle for boxed wine again.