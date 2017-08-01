Venezuela opposition figures taken from their homes

Caracas, Venezuela (CNN) Venezuelan authorities seized opposition leaders Leopoldo Lopez and Antonio Ledezma from their homes early Tuesday, the country's Supreme Court said, after both publicly opposed a controversial election that critics say will let President Nicolás Maduro illegitimately consolidate power.

Both men had been under house arrest for prior convictions. The house arrests were revoked, the court said, because intelligence officials claimed they were planning to flee.

Families of the two distributed separate videos purportedly showing armed men carrying the politicians away from their homes in the night. In one, a man apparently pulls Ledezma, a former Caracas mayor, out a door.

"He was in pajamas," Ledezma's daughter, Oriette, said in a video statement. "They have kidnapped him once again. We hold the regime responsible for his life and physical integrity."

Video posted online by Lopez's family shows him being driven away in a car with markings of Venezuela's intelligence service SEBIN.

The men's roundup comes after Venezuelans, in a Sunday vote called for by Maduro and boycotted by the opposition, elected members of a new legislative body. Virtually all of the new body's members are supporters of the leftist leader.

12:27 de la madrugada: Momento en el que la dictadura secuestra a Leopoldo en mi casa. No lo van a doblegar! pic.twitter.com/0EdlQvEGXS — Lilian Tintori (@liliantintori) August 1, 2017

The vote triggered outcry from the international community, prompting new sanctions , as well as those inside the country who have called it a sham.

-- called the Constituent National Assembly -- will have the power to rewrite the Venezuelan Constitution, which Maduro desires, and is expected to replace the previous legislative body, where the opposition has a majority. The new body will establish a "truth commission" to prosecute political opponents, The new body--called the Constituent National Assembly--will have the power to rewrite the Venezuelan Constitution, which Maduro desires, and is expected to replace the previous legislative body, where the opposition has a majority.The new body will establish a "truth commission" to prosecute political opponents, one of Maduro's top officials said.

Critics say they fear the moves will erase any last traces of democracy in the country. The election came after months of sometimes deadly anti-regime protests and an economic crisis that led many to leave Venezuela in search of easier access to food and medicine.

Who are Lopez and Ledezma?

The Supreme Court said that Lopez and Ledezma had been prohibited from carrying out political actions during their house arrests and that the latter had been forbidden from making declarations to any media.

Both had made public statements in recent days against Sunday's vote.

Lopez, a former mayor of a Caracas district, was put under house arrest last month, having served the previous couple of years in prison.

Long a vocal opponent of the socialists in power, Lopez was detained in 2014 after at least three people were killed during an anti-government protest in the capital -- violence that authorities blamed on him. His detention was a rallying cry for anti-regime demonstrators.

Lopez was sentenced in 2015 to nearly 14 years in prison, but he was released to house arrest in July.

In a 15-minute video posted online last week, Lopez urged Venezuelans to keep up anti-regime protests. He called Maduro and his supporters a "very clear threat," saying their goal is to undermine democracy and achieve the "absolute submission of the Venezuelan people."

Leopoldo Lopez greets supporters outside his Caracas home July 8 after his release to house arrest.

He was rounded up early Tuesday, his wife, Lilian Tintori, said on social media. Tintori posted video that she says shows her husband being taken away.

"They just took Leopoldo from the house. ... Maduro is responsible if something happens to him," Tintori tweeted.

Lopez, a descendent of South American liberator Simon Bólívar and Venezuela's first president, Cristóbal Mendoza, was banned in 2008 from running for office on accusations of corruption. An international human rights court cleared him in 2011, but the Supreme Court upheld the ban.

Ledezma, known throughout Venezuela for his vocal opposition, was elected Caracas mayor in 2008. The next year, he staged a hunger strike to protest the political tactics of President Hugo Chavez, the socialist populist who died in 2013 and who handpicked Maduro as his successor.

Ledezma was arrested in February 2015 after Maduro accused him of involvement in a plot to overthrow the government.

Antonio Ledezma, here as the Caracas mayor in 2009, has been known for his opposition to the regime.

"We know that our public institutions have become instruments of a totalitarian regime, of a tyranny, which decided to continue damaging and destroying our rights," Ledezma said.

His wife, Mitzy Capriles, said her husband was taken to the Ramo Verde Prison. Speaking Tuesday from Madrid, Spain, Capriles said she is "deeply anguished" by her husband's detention and said his attorneys won't be able to speak to him until later Tuesday night.

CNN is unable to confirm the location of either opposition figure.

Attorney general: 'The end of freedom of expression'

Young Venezuelans have taken to the streets to protest the vote, known locally as "la constituyente," or the constituent -- leading to violent clashes.

Venezuela's attorney general lambasted the election.

"This is the end of freedom of expression, and this freedom has been battered for some time now," Attorney General Luisa Ortega said.

For months, Venezuela has struggled with two interconnected crises: a collapsing economy and a standoff between Maduro and the opposition.

In December 2015, opposition politicians won a majority of seats in the National Assembly. It seemed like a potential turning point -- the assembly could vote to impeach Maduro, who had verbally clashed with the opposition since he came to power in 2013.

But before lawmakers were sworn into office, Maduro stacked the Supreme Court with his supporters to block any impeachment attempts.

Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela A woman in Caracas, Venezuela, attends a vigil Monday, July 31, for anti-government activists who have died in the country's recent unrest. Police and protesters clashed the day before during a controversial vote to elect a special assembly with powers to rewrite the constitution. More than 120 people have been killed in Venezuela since early April, according to the attorney general's office. Hide Caption 1 of 46 Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela Opposition lawmaker Juan Requesens addresses a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro's government and the installation of a new Constituent Assembly in Caracas on July 31. Two other leading opposition figures, Leopoldo Lopez and Antonio Ledezma, have been rounded up from their homes, according to their families. Hide Caption 2 of 46 Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela Maduro celebrates the results of a national vote that creates a Constituent Assembly in Caracas. The election allows Maduro to replace Venezuela's current legislative body -- the National Assembly -- with the new assembly of 545 members, all nominated by his administration. Hide Caption 3 of 46 Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela Members of Venezuela's national police are caught in an explosion as they ride motorcycles near Altamira Square in Caracas on Sunday, July 30. Venezuela has seen widespread unrest since March 29, when the Supreme Court dissolved Parliament and transferred all legislative powers to itself. The decision was later reversed, but protests have continued across the country, which is also in the midst of an economic crisis. Hide Caption 4 of 46 Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela A wounded anti-government demonstrator is helped by medics during clashes with police in Caracas on July 30. Hide Caption 5 of 46 Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela A demonstrator shouts slogans through a traffic cone during an anti-government protest in Caracas on July 30. Hide Caption 6 of 46 Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela A protester wounded by a pellet gun receives attention July 30 during a demonstration against the vote for a Constituent Assembly. Hide Caption 7 of 46 Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela A member of the National Guard fires at protesters during clashes in Caracas on July 28. Hide Caption 8 of 46 Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela Members of Venezuela's National Guard shield themselves from flames during a two-day, opposition-led general strike in Caracas on Wednesday, July 26. Hide Caption 9 of 46 Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela A demonstrator dressed as Venezuelan independence hero Simón Bolívar is silhouetted against a national flag in Caracas on Monday, July 24. Hide Caption 10 of 46 Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela Venezuelan police Officer Oscar Perez joins in an anti-government protest in Caracas on Thursday, July 13. Perez allegedly piloted a stolen police helicopter used to attack the Venezuelan Supreme Court with grenades on June 27. Hide Caption 11 of 46 Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela Venezuelan lawmakers Luis Stefanelli, left, and Jose Regnault appear stunned in a corridor of the National Assembly after a clash with demonstrators in Caracas on Wednesday, July 5. Supporters of Maduro stormed the building and attacked opposition lawmakers, witnesses said. At least seven legislative employees and five lawmakers were injured, according to National Assembly President Julio Borges. Journalists said they were also assaulted. Hide Caption 12 of 46 Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela National Guard members clash with deputies of the National Assembly in the Parliament's courtyard in Caracas on Tuesday, June 27. Hide Caption 13 of 46 Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela A boy runs under a national flag during a June 27 protest in Caracas. Hide Caption 14 of 46 Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela Maduro talks on a cell phone during Army Day celebrations in Caracas on Saturday, June 24. Anti-government protesters have accused Maduro of eroding democracy, and they want him to step down. Hide Caption 15 of 46 Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela Protesters tear down a fence at the La Carlota airbase outside Caracas on Friday, June 23. A soldier shot a demonstrator through the fence at the base on the previous day, killing him. Hide Caption 16 of 46 Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela Hide Caption 17 of 46 Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela Protester David Jose Vallenilla is shot through a fence by a member of the National Guard near a military base in Caracas on Thursday, June 22. Vallenilla later died in the hospital after suffering three gunshot wounds to the chest. Hide Caption 18 of 46 Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela Maduro holds up a copy of the Venezuelan constitution during a news conference at the presidential palace in Caracas on June 22. Maduro has called for changes to the constitution amid the unrest. Hide Caption 19 of 46 Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela A protester hides behind a barrier in Caracas on June 22. Hide Caption 20 of 46 Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela An opposition activist displays bullet shells during an anti-government demonstration on Monday, June 19. Hide Caption 21 of 46 Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela People flee during a clash between opposition demonstrators and riot police in Caracas on June 19. Hide Caption 22 of 46 Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela Opposition activists aim projectiles toward riot police during a demonstration on June 19. Hide Caption 23 of 46 Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela Demonstrators stand in front of a police vehicle on June 19. Hide Caption 24 of 46 Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela Demonstrators gather on Thursday, June 8, to protest the death of young activist Neomar Lander. Lander reportedly died during clashes with riot police on Wednesday, June 7. Hide Caption 25 of 46 Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela A street in eastern Caracas is painted with the names of people killed during more than two months of protests. Hide Caption 26 of 46 Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela During a "Grandparents' March" in Caracas, a man is blocked by police from reaching the Government Ombudsman's Office on Friday, May 12. Hide Caption 27 of 46 Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela Opposition activists scuffle with riot police in Caracas on May 12. Hide Caption 28 of 46 Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela Thousands of Venezuelan protesters march on a Caracas highway on Wednesday, May 10. Hide Caption 29 of 46 Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela Opposition activists clash with riot police in Caracas on Monday, May 8. Hide Caption 30 of 46 Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela Hide Caption 31 of 46 Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela An armored National Guard vehicle runs over a protester in Caracas on Wednesday, May 3. The protester, 22-year-old Pedro Michell Yaminne, survived, his mother told CNN. Interior and justice minister Nestor Reverol told reporters that the "lamentable" incident was under investigation. He said that moments before Yaminne was run over, demonstrators hurled a Molotov cocktail at the armored vehicle, opened the side door and "brutally assaulted" the driver. Hide Caption 32 of 46 Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela A demonstrator catches fire during protests in Caracas on May 3. It happened as protesters clashed with police and the gas tank of a police motorcycle exploded. Other photos from the scene showed the man being attended for burns to his body. Hide Caption 33 of 46 Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela A demonstrator stands in front of an armored vehicle during protests in Caracas on Wednesday, April 19. Hide Caption 34 of 46 Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela A protester aims a Molotov cocktail at police on April 19. Hide Caption 35 of 46 Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela Opposition leader Henrique Capriles reacts to tear gas during a protest on April 19. Hide Caption 36 of 46 Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela Rescue workers tend to a demonstrator hit by a tear gas canister during anti-government protests on April 19. Hide Caption 37 of 46 Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela Riot police clash with demonstrators while tear gas fills the air in Caracas on April 19. Hide Caption 38 of 46 Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela Opposition protesters burn an effigy of their country's vice president, Tareck El Aissami, during a protest in Caracas on Sunday, April 16. Hide Caption 39 of 46 Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela A demonstrator reacts during a march in Caracas on Saturday, April 15. Hide Caption 40 of 46 Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela A protester suffering from the effects of tear gas is carried away on Thursday, April 13. Hide Caption 41 of 46 Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela Clouds of tear gas spread across a highway in Caracas during clashes on Monday, April 10. Hide Caption 42 of 46 Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela Demonstrators help a journalist whose leg was injured while covering clashes in Caracas on April 10. Hide Caption 43 of 46 Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela Thousands of demonstrators protest against Maduro in Caracas on Saturday, April 8. Hide Caption 44 of 46 Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela Venezuelan police line up before clashing with opposition activists on Thursday, April 6. Hide Caption 45 of 46 Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela Demonstrators fight with national police officers in Caracas on Tuesday, April 4. Hide Caption 46 of 46

The Supreme Court briefly attempted to dissolve the National Assembly in March, sparking a wave of nearly daily protests. More than 120 people have been killed in the ongoing unrest.

At least 10 people -- including two teenagers -- were killed at protests on Sunday alone. A national guard officer was also reported dead by the attorney general's office.

Sanctions

The US Treasury Department slapped sanctions on Maduro following the vote, sending a clear signal of the Trump's administration's opposition to his regime.

Beginning Monday, all of the Venezuelan President's assets subject to US jurisdiction were to be frozen. All US citizens are also barred from dealing with him, according to the department.