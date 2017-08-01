Breaking News

Venezuela opposition figures taken from their homes

By Jason Hanna, Flora Charner and Euan McKirdy, CNN

Updated 2:16 PM ET, Tue August 1, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Venezuela: Opposition leaders seized
Venezuela: Opposition leaders seized

    JUST WATCHED

    Venezuela: Opposition leaders seized

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Venezuela: Opposition leaders seized 02:09

Story highlights

  • Leopoldo Lopez and Antonio Ledezma seized after opposing controversial election
  • Supreme Court: Intelligence officials claimed both opposition figures were planning to flee

Caracas, Venezuela (CNN)Venezuelan authorities seized opposition leaders Leopoldo Lopez and Antonio Ledezma from their homes early Tuesday, the country's Supreme Court said, after both publicly opposed a controversial election that critics say will let President Nicolás Maduro illegitimately consolidate power.

Both men had been under house arrest for prior convictions. The house arrests were revoked, the court said, because intelligence officials claimed they were planning to flee.
Families of the two distributed separate videos purportedly showing armed men carrying the politicians away from their homes in the night. In one, a man apparently pulls Ledezma, a former Caracas mayor, out a door.
    "He was in pajamas," Ledezma's daughter, Oriette, said in a video statement. "They have kidnapped him once again. We hold the regime responsible for his life and physical integrity."
    Video posted online by Lopez's family shows him being driven away in a car with markings of Venezuela's intelligence service SEBIN.
    Read More
    The men's roundup comes after Venezuelans, in a Sunday vote called for by Maduro and boycotted by the opposition, elected members of a new legislative body. Virtually all of the new body's members are supporters of the leftist leader.
    The vote triggered outcry from the international community, prompting new sanctions, as well as those inside the country who have called it a sham.
    The new body -- called the Constituent National Assembly -- will have the power to rewrite the Venezuelan Constitution, which Maduro desires, and is expected to replace the previous legislative body, where the opposition has a majority. The new body will establish a "truth commission" to prosecute political opponents, one of Maduro's top officials said.
    Critics say they fear the moves will erase any last traces of democracy in the country. The election came after months of sometimes deadly anti-regime protests and an economic crisis that led many to leave Venezuela in search of easier access to food and medicine.

    Who are Lopez and Ledezma?

    The Supreme Court said that Lopez and Ledezma had been prohibited from carrying out political actions during their house arrests and that the latter had been forbidden from making declarations to any media.
    Venezuela&#39;s political crisis explained
    Venezuela's political crisis explained
    Both had made public statements in recent days against Sunday's vote.
    Lopez, a former mayor of a Caracas district, was put under house arrest last month, having served the previous couple of years in prison.
    Long a vocal opponent of the socialists in power, Lopez was detained in 2014 after at least three people were killed during an anti-government protest in the capital -- violence that authorities blamed on him. His detention was a rallying cry for anti-regime demonstrators.
    Lopez was sentenced in 2015 to nearly 14 years in prison, but he was released to house arrest in July.
    In a 15-minute video posted online last week, Lopez urged Venezuelans to keep up anti-regime protests. He called Maduro and his supporters a "very clear threat," saying their goal is to undermine democracy and achieve the "absolute submission of the Venezuelan people."
    Leopoldo Lopez greets supporters outside his Caracas home July 8 after his release to house arrest.
    Leopoldo Lopez greets supporters outside his Caracas home July 8 after his release to house arrest.
    He was rounded up early Tuesday, his wife, Lilian Tintori, said on social media. Tintori posted video that she says shows her husband being taken away.
    "They just took Leopoldo from the house. ... Maduro is responsible if something happens to him," Tintori tweeted.
    Lopez, a descendent of South American liberator Simon Bólívar and Venezuela's first president, Cristóbal Mendoza, was banned in 2008 from running for office on accusations of corruption. An international human rights court cleared him in 2011, but the Supreme Court upheld the ban.
    Ledezma, known throughout Venezuela for his vocal opposition, was elected Caracas mayor in 2008. The next year, he staged a hunger strike to protest the political tactics of President Hugo Chavez, the socialist populist who died in 2013 and who handpicked Maduro as his successor.
    Ledezma was arrested in February 2015 after Maduro accused him of involvement in a plot to overthrow the government.
    Antonio Ledezma, here as the Caracas mayor in 2009, has been known for his opposition to the regime.
    Antonio Ledezma, here as the Caracas mayor in 2009, has been known for his opposition to the regime.
    In a video posted online Monday, Ledezma said Sunday's vote "was fraud, plain and simple."
    "We know that our public institutions have become instruments of a totalitarian regime, of a tyranny, which decided to continue damaging and destroying our rights," Ledezma said.
    His wife, Mitzy Capriles, said her husband was taken to the Ramo Verde Prison. Speaking Tuesday from Madrid, Spain, Capriles said she is "deeply anguished" by her husband's detention and said his attorneys won't be able to speak to him until later Tuesday night.
    CNN is unable to confirm the location of either opposition figure.

    Attorney general: 'The end of freedom of expression'

    Venezuela: How paradise got lost
    Venezuela: How paradise got lost
    Young Venezuelans have taken to the streets to protest the vote, known locally as "la constituyente," or the constituent -- leading to violent clashes.
    Venezuela's attorney general lambasted the election.
    "This is the end of freedom of expression, and this freedom has been battered for some time now," Attorney General Luisa Ortega said.
    For months, Venezuela has struggled with two interconnected crises: a collapsing economy and a standoff between Maduro and the opposition.
    In December 2015, opposition politicians won a majority of seats in the National Assembly. It seemed like a potential turning point -- the assembly could vote to impeach Maduro, who had verbally clashed with the opposition since he came to power in 2013.
    But before lawmakers were sworn into office, Maduro stacked the Supreme Court with his supporters to block any impeachment attempts.
    A woman in Caracas, Venezuela, attends a vigil Monday, July 31, for anti-government activists who have died in the country&#39;s recent unrest. Police and protesters clashed the day before during a controversial vote to elect a special assembly with powers to rewrite the constitution. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/08/01/americas/venezuela-election-unrest/index.html&quot;&gt;More than 120 people have been killed in Venezuela &lt;/a&gt;since early April, according to the attorney general&#39;s office.
    Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela
    A woman in Caracas, Venezuela, attends a vigil Monday, July 31, for anti-government activists who have died in the country's recent unrest. Police and protesters clashed the day before during a controversial vote to elect a special assembly with powers to rewrite the constitution. More than 120 people have been killed in Venezuela since early April, according to the attorney general's office.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 46
    Opposition lawmaker Juan Requesens addresses a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro&#39;s government and the installation of a new Constituent Assembly in Caracas on July 31. Two other leading opposition figures, Leopoldo Lopez and Antonio Ledezma,&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/08/01/americas/venezuela-election-unrest/index.html&quot;&gt; have been rounded up from their homes,&lt;/a&gt; according to their families.
    Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela
    Opposition lawmaker Juan Requesens addresses a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro's government and the installation of a new Constituent Assembly in Caracas on July 31. Two other leading opposition figures, Leopoldo Lopez and Antonio Ledezma, have been rounded up from their homes, according to their families.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 46
    Maduro celebrates the results of a national vote that creates a Constituent Assembly in Caracas. The election allows Maduro to replace Venezuela&#39;s current legislative body -- the National Assembly -- with the new assembly of 545 members, all nominated by his administration.
    Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela
    Maduro celebrates the results of a national vote that creates a Constituent Assembly in Caracas. The election allows Maduro to replace Venezuela's current legislative body -- the National Assembly -- with the new assembly of 545 members, all nominated by his administration.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 46
    Members of Venezuela&#39;s national police are caught in an explosion as they ride motorcycles near Altamira Square in Caracas on Sunday, July 30. Venezuela &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/05/09/americas/venezuela-violin-protester/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;has seen widespread unrest&lt;/a&gt; since March 29, when the Supreme Court dissolved Parliament and transferred all legislative powers to itself. The decision was later reversed, but protests have continued across the country, which is also in the midst of an economic crisis.
    Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela
    Members of Venezuela's national police are caught in an explosion as they ride motorcycles near Altamira Square in Caracas on Sunday, July 30. Venezuela has seen widespread unrest since March 29, when the Supreme Court dissolved Parliament and transferred all legislative powers to itself. The decision was later reversed, but protests have continued across the country, which is also in the midst of an economic crisis.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 46
    A wounded anti-government demonstrator is helped by medics during clashes with police in Caracas on July 30.
    Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela
    A wounded anti-government demonstrator is helped by medics during clashes with police in Caracas on July 30.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 46
    A demonstrator shouts slogans through a traffic cone during an anti-government protest in Caracas on July 30.
    Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela
    A demonstrator shouts slogans through a traffic cone during an anti-government protest in Caracas on July 30.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 46
    A protester wounded by a pellet gun receives attention July 30 during a demonstration against the vote for a Constituent Assembly.
    Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela
    A protester wounded by a pellet gun receives attention July 30 during a demonstration against the vote for a Constituent Assembly.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 46
    A member of the National Guard fires at protesters during clashes in Caracas on July 28.
    Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela
    A member of the National Guard fires at protesters during clashes in Caracas on July 28.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 46
    Members of Venezuela&#39;s National Guard shield themselves from flames during a two-day, opposition-led general strike in Caracas on Wednesday, July 26.
    Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela
    Members of Venezuela's National Guard shield themselves from flames during a two-day, opposition-led general strike in Caracas on Wednesday, July 26.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 46
    A demonstrator dressed as Venezuelan independence hero Simón Bolívar is silhouetted against a national flag in Caracas on Monday, July 24.
    Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela
    A demonstrator dressed as Venezuelan independence hero Simón Bolívar is silhouetted against a national flag in Caracas on Monday, July 24.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 46
    Venezuelan police Officer Oscar Perez joins in an anti-government protest in Caracas on Thursday, July 13. Perez allegedly piloted a stolen police &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/06/27/americas/venezuela-supreme-court-helicopter-grenade-attack/index.html&quot;&gt;helicopter used to attack the Venezuelan Supreme Court&lt;/a&gt; with grenades on June 27.
    Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela
    Venezuelan police Officer Oscar Perez joins in an anti-government protest in Caracas on Thursday, July 13. Perez allegedly piloted a stolen police helicopter used to attack the Venezuelan Supreme Court with grenades on June 27.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 46
    Venezuelan lawmakers Luis Stefanelli, left, and Jose Regnault appear stunned in a corridor of the National Assembly after &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/07/05/americas/venezuela-indepedence-day-clashes/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;a clash with demonstrators&lt;/a&gt; in Caracas on Wednesday, July 5. Supporters of Maduro stormed the building and attacked opposition lawmakers, witnesses said. At least seven legislative employees and five lawmakers were injured, according to National Assembly President Julio Borges. Journalists said they were also assaulted.
    Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela
    Venezuelan lawmakers Luis Stefanelli, left, and Jose Regnault appear stunned in a corridor of the National Assembly after a clash with demonstrators in Caracas on Wednesday, July 5. Supporters of Maduro stormed the building and attacked opposition lawmakers, witnesses said. At least seven legislative employees and five lawmakers were injured, according to National Assembly President Julio Borges. Journalists said they were also assaulted.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 46
    National Guard members clash with deputies of the National Assembly in the Parliament&#39;s courtyard in Caracas on Tuesday, June 27.
    Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela
    National Guard members clash with deputies of the National Assembly in the Parliament's courtyard in Caracas on Tuesday, June 27.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 46
    A boy runs under a national flag during a June 27 protest in Caracas.
    Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela
    A boy runs under a national flag during a June 27 protest in Caracas.
    Hide Caption
    14 of 46
    Maduro talks on a cell phone during Army Day celebrations in Caracas on Saturday, June 24. Anti-government protesters have accused Maduro of eroding democracy, and they want him to step down.
    Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela
    Maduro talks on a cell phone during Army Day celebrations in Caracas on Saturday, June 24. Anti-government protesters have accused Maduro of eroding democracy, and they want him to step down.
    Hide Caption
    15 of 46
    Protesters tear down a fence at the La Carlota airbase outside Caracas on Friday, June 23. A soldier &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/06/23/americas/venezuela-protest-shooting-video/index.html&quot;&gt;shot a demonstrator through the fence &lt;/a&gt;at the base on the previous day, killing him.
    Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela
    Protesters tear down a fence at the La Carlota airbase outside Caracas on Friday, June 23. A soldier shot a demonstrator through the fence at the base on the previous day, killing him.
    Hide Caption
    16 of 46
    10 graphic warning single
    Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela
    Hide Caption
    17 of 46
    Protester David Jose Vallenilla is shot through a fence by a member of the National Guard near a military base in Caracas on Thursday, June 22. Vallenilla later died in the hospital after suffering three gunshot wounds to the chest.
    Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela
    Protester David Jose Vallenilla is shot through a fence by a member of the National Guard near a military base in Caracas on Thursday, June 22. Vallenilla later died in the hospital after suffering three gunshot wounds to the chest.
    Hide Caption
    18 of 46
    Maduro holds up a copy of the Venezuelan constitution during a news conference at the presidential palace in Caracas on June 22. Maduro has called for changes to the constitution amid the unrest.
    Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela
    Maduro holds up a copy of the Venezuelan constitution during a news conference at the presidential palace in Caracas on June 22. Maduro has called for changes to the constitution amid the unrest.
    Hide Caption
    19 of 46
    A protester hides behind a barrier in Caracas on June 22.
    Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela
    A protester hides behind a barrier in Caracas on June 22.
    Hide Caption
    20 of 46
    An opposition activist displays bullet shells during an anti-government demonstration on Monday, June 19.
    Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela
    An opposition activist displays bullet shells during an anti-government demonstration on Monday, June 19.
    Hide Caption
    21 of 46
    People flee during a clash between opposition demonstrators and riot police in Caracas on June 19.
    Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela
    People flee during a clash between opposition demonstrators and riot police in Caracas on June 19.
    Hide Caption
    22 of 46
    Opposition activists aim projectiles toward riot police during a demonstration on June 19.
    Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela
    Opposition activists aim projectiles toward riot police during a demonstration on June 19.
    Hide Caption
    23 of 46
    Demonstrators stand in front of a police vehicle on June 19.
    Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela
    Demonstrators stand in front of a police vehicle on June 19.
    Hide Caption
    24 of 46
    Demonstrators gather on Thursday, June 8, to protest the death of young activist Neomar Lander. Lander reportedly died during clashes with riot police on Wednesday, June 7.
    Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela
    Demonstrators gather on Thursday, June 8, to protest the death of young activist Neomar Lander. Lander reportedly died during clashes with riot police on Wednesday, June 7.
    Hide Caption
    25 of 46
    A street in eastern Caracas is painted with the names of people killed during more than two months of protests.
    Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela
    A street in eastern Caracas is painted with the names of people killed during more than two months of protests.
    Hide Caption
    26 of 46
    During a &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/05/12/americas/venezuela-grandparents-march/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;&quot;Grandparents&#39; March&quot;&lt;/a&gt; in Caracas, a man is blocked by police from reaching the Government Ombudsman&#39;s Office on Friday, May 12.
    Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela
    During a "Grandparents' March" in Caracas, a man is blocked by police from reaching the Government Ombudsman's Office on Friday, May 12.
    Hide Caption
    27 of 46
    Opposition activists scuffle with riot police in Caracas on May 12.
    Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela
    Opposition activists scuffle with riot police in Caracas on May 12.
    Hide Caption
    28 of 46
    Thousands of Venezuelan protesters march on a Caracas highway on Wednesday, May 10.
    Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela
    Thousands of Venezuelan protesters march on a Caracas highway on Wednesday, May 10.
    Hide Caption
    29 of 46
    Opposition activists clash with riot police in Caracas on Monday, May 8.
    Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela
    Opposition activists clash with riot police in Caracas on Monday, May 8.
    Hide Caption
    30 of 46
    09 graphic warning single
    Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela
    Hide Caption
    31 of 46
    An armored National Guard vehicle &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/05/05/americas/venezuela-unrest-tank/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;runs over a protester&lt;/a&gt; in Caracas on Wednesday, May 3. The protester, 22-year-old Pedro Michell Yaminne, survived, his mother told CNN. Interior and justice minister Nestor Reverol told reporters that the &quot;lamentable&quot; incident was under investigation. He said that moments before Yaminne was run over, demonstrators hurled a Molotov cocktail at the armored vehicle, opened the side door and &quot;brutally assaulted&quot; the driver.
    Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela
    An armored National Guard vehicle runs over a protester in Caracas on Wednesday, May 3. The protester, 22-year-old Pedro Michell Yaminne, survived, his mother told CNN. Interior and justice minister Nestor Reverol told reporters that the "lamentable" incident was under investigation. He said that moments before Yaminne was run over, demonstrators hurled a Molotov cocktail at the armored vehicle, opened the side door and "brutally assaulted" the driver.
    Hide Caption
    32 of 46
    A demonstrator catches fire during protests in Caracas on May 3. It happened as protesters clashed with police and the gas tank of a police motorcycle exploded. Other photos from the scene showed the man being attended for burns to his body.
    Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela
    A demonstrator catches fire during protests in Caracas on May 3. It happened as protesters clashed with police and the gas tank of a police motorcycle exploded. Other photos from the scene showed the man being attended for burns to his body.
    Hide Caption
    33 of 46
    A demonstrator stands in front of an armored vehicle during protests in Caracas on Wednesday, April 19.
    Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela
    A demonstrator stands in front of an armored vehicle during protests in Caracas on Wednesday, April 19.
    Hide Caption
    34 of 46
    A protester aims a Molotov cocktail at police on April 19.
    Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela
    A protester aims a Molotov cocktail at police on April 19.
    Hide Caption
    35 of 46
    Opposition leader Henrique Capriles reacts to tear gas during a protest on April 19.
    Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela
    Opposition leader Henrique Capriles reacts to tear gas during a protest on April 19.
    Hide Caption
    36 of 46
    Rescue workers tend to a demonstrator hit by a tear gas canister during anti-government protests on April 19.
    Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela
    Rescue workers tend to a demonstrator hit by a tear gas canister during anti-government protests on April 19.
    Hide Caption
    37 of 46
    Riot police clash with demonstrators while tear gas fills the air in Caracas on April 19.
    Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela
    Riot police clash with demonstrators while tear gas fills the air in Caracas on April 19.
    Hide Caption
    38 of 46
    Opposition protesters burn an effigy of their country&#39;s vice president, Tareck El Aissami, during a protest in Caracas on Sunday, April 16.
    Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela
    Opposition protesters burn an effigy of their country's vice president, Tareck El Aissami, during a protest in Caracas on Sunday, April 16.
    Hide Caption
    39 of 46
    A demonstrator reacts during a march in Caracas on Saturday, April 15.
    Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela
    A demonstrator reacts during a march in Caracas on Saturday, April 15.
    Hide Caption
    40 of 46
    A protester suffering from the effects of tear gas is carried away on Thursday, April 13.
    Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela
    A protester suffering from the effects of tear gas is carried away on Thursday, April 13.
    Hide Caption
    41 of 46
    Clouds of tear gas spread across a highway in Caracas during clashes on Monday, April 10.
    Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela
    Clouds of tear gas spread across a highway in Caracas during clashes on Monday, April 10.
    Hide Caption
    42 of 46
    Demonstrators help a journalist whose leg was injured while covering clashes in Caracas on April 10.
    Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela
    Demonstrators help a journalist whose leg was injured while covering clashes in Caracas on April 10.
    Hide Caption
    43 of 46
    Thousands of demonstrators protest against Maduro in Caracas on Saturday, April 8.
    Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela
    Thousands of demonstrators protest against Maduro in Caracas on Saturday, April 8.
    Hide Caption
    44 of 46
    Venezuelan police line up before clashing with opposition activists on Thursday, April 6.
    Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela
    Venezuelan police line up before clashing with opposition activists on Thursday, April 6.
    Hide Caption
    45 of 46
    Demonstrators fight with national police officers in Caracas on Tuesday, April 4.
    Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela
    Demonstrators fight with national police officers in Caracas on Tuesday, April 4.
    Hide Caption
    46 of 46
    04 venezuela vigil 073101 venezuela unrest 0731 RESTRICTED03 Venezuela unrest 073001 Venezuela unrest 0730 RESTRICTED02 Venezuela unrest 073004 Venezuela unrest 0730 RESTRICTED05 Venezuela unrest 0730 RESTRICTED01 Venezuela unrest 0728 RESTRICTED01 Venezuela protest 072602 Venezuela protest 072401 Oscar Perez 0713venezuela parliament RESTRICTED03b venezuela unrest 0627 RESTRICTED05 venezuela unrest 062701 venezuela unrest 062401 venezuela unrest 062310 graphic warning singleGRAPHIC VZ protester shot 0622 RESTRICTED gallery01 Nicolas Maduro 062201 Venezuela protest 0622 RESTRICTED01 Venezuela protest 061902 Venezuela protest 061904 Venezuela protest 061905 Venezuela protest 061901 Venezuela protest 0608 Venezuela protest 060602 Venezuela protest 051203 Venezuela protest 051203 Venezuela protest 051001 venezuela protests 050909 graphic warning single03 venezuela tank rollover 050303 week in photos 050512 Venezuela protests 041911 Venezuela protests 041901 Henrique Capriles 041906 Venezuela protests 041909 Venezuela protests 041901 Venezuela opposition protest 041601 Venezuela opposition protest 041505 Venezuela opposition protest 041306 Venezuela opposition protest 041302 Venezuela protest 05 Venezuela protest 040809 Venezuela protest 040610 Venezuela protest 0404
    The Supreme Court briefly attempted to dissolve the National Assembly in March, sparking a wave of nearly daily protests. More than 120 people have been killed in the ongoing unrest.
    At least 10 people -- including two teenagers -- were killed at protests on Sunday alone. A national guard officer was also reported dead by the attorney general's office.

    Sanctions

    The US Treasury Department slapped sanctions on Maduro following the vote, sending a clear signal of the Trump's administration's opposition to his regime.
    Beginning Monday, all of the Venezuelan President's assets subject to US jurisdiction were to be frozen. All US citizens are also barred from dealing with him, according to the department.

    CNN's Flora Charner reported from Caracas, while Jason Hanna wrote from Atlanta and Euan McKirdy wrote from Hong Kong. CNN's Madison Park, Natalie Gallón, Marilia Brocchetto and Ana Melgar, and CNNMoney's Patrick Gillespie contributed to this report.