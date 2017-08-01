Breaking News

Venezuela opposition figures taken from homes

By Euan McKirdy and Flora Charner, CNN

Updated 4:10 AM ET, Tue August 1, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

venezuela lopez back home santiago_00011414
venezuela lopez back home santiago_00011414

    JUST WATCHED

    Leopoldo Lopez released from Venezuelan prison

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

(16 Videos)

Story highlights

  • Two opposition leaders who had been under house arrest taken from their homes, their families say
  • Leopoldo Lopez and Antonio Ledezma taken following controversial vote handing the president more powers

Caracas, Venezuela (CNN)Leading Venezuelan opposition figures Leopoldo Lopez and Antonio Ledezma have been taken from their homes, according to tweets from their families.

"They just took Leopoldo from the house. We do not know where he is or where he is being taken. Maduro is responsible if something happens to him," Lopez's wife Lilian Tintori tweeted early Tuesday morning.
Lopez, who was released from military prison to house arrest in July, was taken from his home shortly after midnight, his wife said on social media. Tintori also posted video that she says shows her husband being taken away.
    It's not confirmed who took him or where he was taken, but the video posted by Tintori shows Lopez being driven away in a car marked "SEBIN," an abbreviation for the Venezuelan intelligence service.
    Ledezma, the former mayor of Caracas and a prominent opposition figure, was also taken from his home by SEBIN, according to tweets from his wife and children.
    Read More
    He's one of a list of opposition leaders who had been arrested and jailed by the country's socialist government in recent years.

    Vocal opponents

    Lopez' detention, which began in early 2014 over accusations of inciting anti-government protests, had been a rallying cry for anti-regime demonstrators. He's been under house arrest since early July.
    Lopez has long been a vocal opponent of the socialists in power and was banned in 2008 from running for office on accusations of corruption.
    Venezuela&#39;s political crisis explained
    Venezuela's political crisis explained
    He described the banning as political retribution. An international human rights court cleared him in 2011, but the Venezuelan Supreme Court upheld the ban.
    In February 2014, at least three people were killed during an anti-government protest in the capital, and authorities blamed him for the violence. He turned himself in, and was sentenced in 2015 to nearly 14 years in prison.
    The two men's removal from their homes come after a controversial election Sunday establishing a new legislative body made up entirely of President Nicolas Maduro supporters.

    Fundamental shift

    In that vote, Maduro declared a victory in a vote that much of the world -- and many of his own citizens -- have called a sham and an assault on democracy.
    The election could replace the current legislative body, the National Assembly, with a new, 545-member Constituent Assembly, made up entirely of his supporters.
    Venezuela: How paradise got lost
    Venezuela: How paradise got lost
    Venezuela's attorney general lambasted the election.
    "This is the end of freedom of expression, and this freedom has been battered for some time now," Attorney General Luisa Ortega said Monday.
    The new, pro-Maduro assembly will have the power to rewrite Venezuela's constitution.
    "We have a Constituent Assembly. I said, come hell or high water -- and hell and high water came -- and the Constituent Assembly arrived from the hand of the people, from its conscience," Maduro said following the vote.
    Members of the Bolivarian National Police are caught in an explosion as they ride motorcycles near Altamira Square in Caracas, Venezuela, on Sunday, July 30. Police and protesters clashed during a controversial vote to elect a special assembly that would rewrite the constitution. At least six people -- including two teenagers -- &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/07/30/americas/venezuela-on-edge-vote/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;were killed during protests,&lt;/a&gt; and a National Guard officer was also reported dead by the Attorney General&#39;s Office.
    Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela
    Members of the Bolivarian National Police are caught in an explosion as they ride motorcycles near Altamira Square in Caracas, Venezuela, on Sunday, July 30. Police and protesters clashed during a controversial vote to elect a special assembly that would rewrite the constitution. At least six people -- including two teenagers -- were killed during protests, and a National Guard officer was also reported dead by the Attorney General's Office.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 50
    Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro celebrates the results of a national vote that creates a new institution called the Constituent Assembly in Caracas. The election will allow Maduro to replace Venezuela&#39;s current legislative body -- the National Assembly -- with the new assembly of 545 members, all nominated by his administration.
    Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela
    Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro celebrates the results of a national vote that creates a new institution called the Constituent Assembly in Caracas. The election will allow Maduro to replace Venezuela's current legislative body -- the National Assembly -- with the new assembly of 545 members, all nominated by his administration.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 50
    A wounded anti-government demonstrator is evacuated by medics during clashes with police, as Venezuelans voted on the creation of a Constituent Assembly in Caracas on July 30. The country &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/05/09/americas/venezuela-violin-protester/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;has witnessed widespread unrest&lt;/a&gt; since March 29, when the Venezuelan Supreme Court dissolved Parliament and transferred all legislative powers to itself. Though the decision was reversed three days later, protests have continued across the country, which is in the midst of an economic crisis.
    Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela
    A wounded anti-government demonstrator is evacuated by medics during clashes with police, as Venezuelans voted on the creation of a Constituent Assembly in Caracas on July 30. The country has witnessed widespread unrest since March 29, when the Venezuelan Supreme Court dissolved Parliament and transferred all legislative powers to itself. Though the decision was reversed three days later, protests have continued across the country, which is in the midst of an economic crisis.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 50
    A demonstrator shouts slogans through a traffic cone during an anti-government protest in Caracas on July 30.
    Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela
    A demonstrator shouts slogans through a traffic cone during an anti-government protest in Caracas on July 30.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 50
    A protester wounded by a pellet gun receives attention July 30 during a demonstration against the vote for a Constituent Assembly.
    Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela
    A protester wounded by a pellet gun receives attention July 30 during a demonstration against the vote for a Constituent Assembly.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 50
    An anti-government activist is arrested during clashes in Caracas on Friday, July 28. The government has forbidden protests through Tuesday, August 1, saying violators will face prison terms of five to 10 years.
    Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela
    An anti-government activist is arrested during clashes in Caracas on Friday, July 28. The government has forbidden protests through Tuesday, August 1, saying violators will face prison terms of five to 10 years.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 50
    A protester faces off with National Guard members during a downpour in Caracas on July 28.
    Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela
    A protester faces off with National Guard members during a downpour in Caracas on July 28.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 50
    A member of the National Guard fires at protesters during clashes in Caracas on July 28.
    Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela
    A member of the National Guard fires at protesters during clashes in Caracas on July 28.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 50
    Members of Venezuela&#39;s National Guard shield themselves from flames during a two-day, opposition-led general strike in Caracas on Wednesday, July 26.
    Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela
    Members of Venezuela's National Guard shield themselves from flames during a two-day, opposition-led general strike in Caracas on Wednesday, July 26.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 50
    A demonstrator dressed as Venezuelan independence hero Simón Bolívar is silhouetted against a national flag in Caracas on Monday, July 24.
    Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela
    A demonstrator dressed as Venezuelan independence hero Simón Bolívar is silhouetted against a national flag in Caracas on Monday, July 24.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 50
    Venezuelan lawmakers Luis Stefanelli, left, and Jose Regnault appear stunned in a corridor of the National Assembly after &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/07/05/americas/venezuela-indepedence-day-clashes/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;a clash with demonstrators&lt;/a&gt; in Caracas on Wednesday, July 5. Supporters of Maduro stormed the building and attacked opposition lawmakers, witnesses said. At least seven legislative employees and five lawmakers were injured, according to National Assembly President Julio Borges. Journalists said they were also assaulted.
    Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela
    Venezuelan lawmakers Luis Stefanelli, left, and Jose Regnault appear stunned in a corridor of the National Assembly after a clash with demonstrators in Caracas on Wednesday, July 5. Supporters of Maduro stormed the building and attacked opposition lawmakers, witnesses said. At least seven legislative employees and five lawmakers were injured, according to National Assembly President Julio Borges. Journalists said they were also assaulted.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 50
    Venezuelan authorities inspect the area around the Supreme Court in Caracas after a stolen police helicopter was used to &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/06/27/americas/venezuela-supreme-court-helicopter-grenade-attack/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;attack the building with grenades&lt;/a&gt; on Tuesday, June 27. The helicopter was allegedly piloted by Oscar Perez, an officer in the country&#39;s investigative police force.
    Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela
    Venezuelan authorities inspect the area around the Supreme Court in Caracas after a stolen police helicopter was used to attack the building with grenades on Tuesday, June 27. The helicopter was allegedly piloted by Oscar Perez, an officer in the country's investigative police force.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 50
    National Guard members clash with deputies of the National Assembly in the Parliament&#39;s courtyard in Caracas on June 27. Venezuela &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/05/09/americas/venezuela-violin-protester/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;has seen widespread unrest&lt;/a&gt; since March 29, when the Supreme Court dissolved Parliament and transferred all legislative powers to itself. The decision was later reversed, but protests have continued across the country.
    Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela
    National Guard members clash with deputies of the National Assembly in the Parliament's courtyard in Caracas on June 27. Venezuela has seen widespread unrest since March 29, when the Supreme Court dissolved Parliament and transferred all legislative powers to itself. The decision was later reversed, but protests have continued across the country.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 50
    A boy runs under a national flag during a June 27 protest in Caracas.
    Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela
    A boy runs under a national flag during a June 27 protest in Caracas.
    Hide Caption
    14 of 50
    Maduro talks on a cell phone during Army Day celebrations in Caracas on Saturday, June 24. Anti-government protesters have accused Maduro of eroding democracy, and they want him to step down.
    Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela
    Maduro talks on a cell phone during Army Day celebrations in Caracas on Saturday, June 24. Anti-government protesters have accused Maduro of eroding democracy, and they want him to step down.
    Hide Caption
    15 of 50
    Protesters tear down a fence at the La Carlota airbase outside Caracas on Friday, June 23. A soldier &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/06/23/americas/venezuela-protest-shooting-video/index.html&quot;&gt;shot a demonstrator through the fence &lt;/a&gt;at the base on the previous day, killing him.
    Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela
    Protesters tear down a fence at the La Carlota airbase outside Caracas on Friday, June 23. A soldier shot a demonstrator through the fence at the base on the previous day, killing him.
    Hide Caption
    16 of 50
    10 graphic warning single
    Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela
    Hide Caption
    17 of 50
    Protester David Jose Vallenilla is shot through a fence by a member of the National Guard near a military base in Caracas on Thursday, June 22. Vallenilla later died in the hospital after suffering three gunshot wounds to the chest.
    Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela
    Protester David Jose Vallenilla is shot through a fence by a member of the National Guard near a military base in Caracas on Thursday, June 22. Vallenilla later died in the hospital after suffering three gunshot wounds to the chest.
    Hide Caption
    18 of 50
    Maduro holds up a copy of the Venezuelan constitution during a news conference at the presidential palace in Caracas on June 22. Maduro has called for changes to the constitution amid the unrest.
    Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela
    Maduro holds up a copy of the Venezuelan constitution during a news conference at the presidential palace in Caracas on June 22. Maduro has called for changes to the constitution amid the unrest.
    Hide Caption
    19 of 50
    A protester hides behind a barrier in Caracas on June 22.
    Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela
    A protester hides behind a barrier in Caracas on June 22.
    Hide Caption
    20 of 50
    An opposition activist displays bullet shells during an anti-government demonstration on Monday, June 19.
    Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela
    An opposition activist displays bullet shells during an anti-government demonstration on Monday, June 19.
    Hide Caption
    21 of 50
    People flee during a clash between opposition demonstrators and riot police in Caracas on June 19.
    Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela
    People flee during a clash between opposition demonstrators and riot police in Caracas on June 19.
    Hide Caption
    22 of 50
    Opposition activists aim projectiles toward riot police during a demonstration on June 19.
    Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela
    Opposition activists aim projectiles toward riot police during a demonstration on June 19.
    Hide Caption
    23 of 50
    Demonstrators stand in front of a police vehicle on June 19.
    Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela
    Demonstrators stand in front of a police vehicle on June 19.
    Hide Caption
    24 of 50
    Demonstrators clash with riot police in Caracas on Saturday, June 10.
    Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela
    Demonstrators clash with riot police in Caracas on Saturday, June 10.
    Hide Caption
    25 of 50
    Demonstrators gather on Thursday, June 8, to protest the death of young activist Neomar Lander. Lander reportedly died during clashes with riot police on Wednesday, June 7.
    Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela
    Demonstrators gather on Thursday, June 8, to protest the death of young activist Neomar Lander. Lander reportedly died during clashes with riot police on Wednesday, June 7.
    Hide Caption
    26 of 50
    A street in eastern Caracas is painted with the names of people killed during more than two months of protests.
    Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela
    A street in eastern Caracas is painted with the names of people killed during more than two months of protests.
    Hide Caption
    27 of 50
    During a &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/05/12/americas/venezuela-grandparents-march/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;&quot;Grandparents&#39; March&quot;&lt;/a&gt; in Caracas, a man is blocked by police from reaching the Government Ombudsman&#39;s Office on Friday, May 12.
    Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela
    During a "Grandparents' March" in Caracas, a man is blocked by police from reaching the Government Ombudsman's Office on Friday, May 12.
    Hide Caption
    28 of 50
    Opposition activists scuffle with riot police in Caracas on May 12.
    Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela
    Opposition activists scuffle with riot police in Caracas on May 12.
    Hide Caption
    29 of 50
    Anti-government protesters face off against military forces during an opposition march in Caracas on Wednesday, May 10.
    Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela
    Anti-government protesters face off against military forces during an opposition march in Caracas on Wednesday, May 10.
    Hide Caption
    30 of 50
    Thousands of Venezuelan protesters march on a Caracas highway on May 10.
    Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela
    Thousands of Venezuelan protesters march on a Caracas highway on May 10.
    Hide Caption
    31 of 50
    Opposition activists clash with riot police in Caracas on Monday, May 8.
    Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela
    Opposition activists clash with riot police in Caracas on Monday, May 8.
    Hide Caption
    32 of 50
    09 graphic warning single
    Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela
    Hide Caption
    33 of 50
    An armored National Guard vehicle &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/05/05/americas/venezuela-unrest-tank/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;runs over a protester&lt;/a&gt; in Caracas on Wednesday, May 3. The protester, 22-year-old Pedro Michell Yaminne, survived, his mother told CNN. Interior and justice minister Nestor Reverol told reporters that the &quot;lamentable&quot; incident was under investigation. He said that moments before Yaminne was run over, demonstrators hurled a Molotov cocktail at the armored vehicle, opened the side door and &quot;brutally assaulted&quot; the driver.
    Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela
    An armored National Guard vehicle runs over a protester in Caracas on Wednesday, May 3. The protester, 22-year-old Pedro Michell Yaminne, survived, his mother told CNN. Interior and justice minister Nestor Reverol told reporters that the "lamentable" incident was under investigation. He said that moments before Yaminne was run over, demonstrators hurled a Molotov cocktail at the armored vehicle, opened the side door and "brutally assaulted" the driver.
    Hide Caption
    34 of 50
    A demonstrator catches fire during protests in Caracas on May 3. It happened as protesters clashed with police and the gas tank of a police motorcycle exploded. Other photos from the scene showed the man being attended for burns to his body.
    Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela
    A demonstrator catches fire during protests in Caracas on May 3. It happened as protesters clashed with police and the gas tank of a police motorcycle exploded. Other photos from the scene showed the man being attended for burns to his body.
    Hide Caption
    35 of 50
    A demonstrator stands in front of an armored vehicle during protests in Caracas on Wednesday, April 19.
    Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela
    A demonstrator stands in front of an armored vehicle during protests in Caracas on Wednesday, April 19.
    Hide Caption
    36 of 50
    A protester aims a Molotov cocktail at police on April 19.
    Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela
    A protester aims a Molotov cocktail at police on April 19.
    Hide Caption
    37 of 50
    Opposition leader Henrique Capriles reacts to tear gas during a protest on April 19.
    Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela
    Opposition leader Henrique Capriles reacts to tear gas during a protest on April 19.
    Hide Caption
    38 of 50
    Rescue workers tend to a demonstrator hit by a tear gas canister during anti-government protests on April 19.
    Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela
    Rescue workers tend to a demonstrator hit by a tear gas canister during anti-government protests on April 19.
    Hide Caption
    39 of 50
    Riot police clash with demonstrators while tear gas fills the air in Caracas on April 19.
    Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela
    Riot police clash with demonstrators while tear gas fills the air in Caracas on April 19.
    Hide Caption
    40 of 50
    Opposition protesters burn an effigy of their country&#39;s vice president, Tareck El Aissami, during a protest in Caracas on Sunday, April 16.
    Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela
    Opposition protesters burn an effigy of their country's vice president, Tareck El Aissami, during a protest in Caracas on Sunday, April 16.
    Hide Caption
    41 of 50
    A demonstrator reacts during a march in Caracas on Saturday, April 15.
    Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela
    A demonstrator reacts during a march in Caracas on Saturday, April 15.
    Hide Caption
    42 of 50
    A protester suffering from the effects of tear gas is carried away on Thursday, April 13.
    Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela
    A protester suffering from the effects of tear gas is carried away on Thursday, April 13.
    Hide Caption
    43 of 50
    Clouds of tear gas spread across a highway in Caracas during clashes on Monday, April 10.
    Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela
    Clouds of tear gas spread across a highway in Caracas during clashes on Monday, April 10.
    Hide Caption
    44 of 50
    Demonstrators help a journalist whose leg was injured while covering clashes in Caracas on April 10.
    Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela
    Demonstrators help a journalist whose leg was injured while covering clashes in Caracas on April 10.
    Hide Caption
    45 of 50
    Opposition activists are engulfed by a cloud of tear gas in Caracas on April 10.
    Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela
    Opposition activists are engulfed by a cloud of tear gas in Caracas on April 10.
    Hide Caption
    46 of 50
    Thousands of demonstrators protest against Maduro in Caracas on Saturday, April 8.
    Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela
    Thousands of demonstrators protest against Maduro in Caracas on Saturday, April 8.
    Hide Caption
    47 of 50
    Riot police are attacked with Molotov cocktails on April 8.
    Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela
    Riot police are attacked with Molotov cocktails on April 8.
    Hide Caption
    48 of 50
    Venezuelan police line up before clashing with opposition activists on Thursday, April 6.
    Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela
    Venezuelan police line up before clashing with opposition activists on Thursday, April 6.
    Hide Caption
    49 of 50
    Demonstrators fight with national police officers in Caracas on Tuesday, April 4.
    Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela
    Demonstrators fight with national police officers in Caracas on Tuesday, April 4.
    Hide Caption
    50 of 50
    01 Venezuela unrest 0730 RESTRICTED03 Venezuela unrest 073002 Venezuela unrest 073004 Venezuela unrest 0730 RESTRICTED05 Venezuela unrest 0730 RESTRICTED03 Venezuela protest 072804 Venezuela protest 072801 Venezuela unrest 0728 RESTRICTED01 Venezuela protest 072602 Venezuela protest 0724venezuela parliament RESTRICTED05 venezuela unrest 0627 RESTRICTED03b venezuela unrest 0627 RESTRICTED05 venezuela unrest 062701 venezuela unrest 062401 venezuela unrest 062310 graphic warning singleGRAPHIC VZ protester shot 0622 RESTRICTED gallery01 Nicolas Maduro 062201 Venezuela protest 0622 RESTRICTED01 Venezuela protest 061902 Venezuela protest 061904 Venezuela protest 061905 Venezuela protest 061903 Venezuela protest 061001 Venezuela protest 0608 Venezuela protest 060602 Venezuela protest 051203 Venezuela protest 051201 Venezuela protest 051003 Venezuela protest 051001 venezuela protests 050909 graphic warning single03 venezuela tank rollover 050303 week in photos 050512 Venezuela protests 041911 Venezuela protests 041901 Henrique Capriles 041906 Venezuela protests 041909 Venezuela protests 041901 Venezuela opposition protest 041601 Venezuela opposition protest 041505 Venezuela opposition protest 041306 Venezuela opposition protest 041302 Venezuela protest 04 Venezuela protest 041005 Venezuela protest 040807 Venezuela protest 040809 Venezuela protest 040610 Venezuela protest 0404

    Sanctions

    The US Treasury Department slapped sanctions on Maduro following the vote, sending a clear signal of President Donald Trump's administration's opposition to his regime.
    "Yesterday's illegitimate elections confirm that Maduro is a dictator who disregards the will of the Venezuelan people," said Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin in a statement announcing the latest sanctions on the Latin American country.
    Beginning on Monday, all of the Venezuelan's president's assets that are subject to US jurisdiction will be frozen. All US citizens are also barred from dealing with him, according to the Treasury.

    CNN's Flora Charner reported from Caracas, Euan McKirdy wrote from Hong Kong. CNN's Sarah Faidell, Daniel Silva Fernandez, Julia Jones, Marilia Brocchetto, Natalie Gallón and Holly Yan, and CNN Money's Donna Borak and Patrick Gillespie, contributed to this report.