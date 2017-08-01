Venezuela opposition figures taken from homes

Story highlights Two opposition leaders who had been under house arrest taken from their homes, their families say

Leopoldo Lopez and Antonio Ledezma taken following controversial vote handing the president more powers

Caracas, Venezuela (CNN) Leading Venezuelan opposition figures Leopoldo Lopez and Antonio Ledezma have been taken from their homes, according to tweets from their families.

"They just took Leopoldo from the house. We do not know where he is or where he is being taken. Maduro is responsible if something happens to him," Lopez's wife Lilian Tintori tweeted early Tuesday morning.

Lopez, who was released from military prison to house arrest in July, was taken from his home shortly after midnight, his wife said on social media. Tintori also posted video that she says shows her husband being taken away.

It's not confirmed who took him or where he was taken, but the video posted by Tintori shows Lopez being driven away in a car marked "SEBIN," an abbreviation for the Venezuelan intelligence service.

12:27 de la madrugada: Momento en el que la dictadura secuestra a Leopoldo en mi casa. No lo van a doblegar! pic.twitter.com/0EdlQvEGXS — Lilian Tintori (@liliantintori) August 1, 2017

Ledezma, the former mayor of Caracas and a prominent opposition figure, was also taken from his home by SEBIN, according to tweets from his wife and children.

