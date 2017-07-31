Story highlights Utilities trying to figure out a solution

Thousands of tourists had to leave

(CNN) Normally, this month is in the sweet spot for tourism in North Carolina's famed Outer Banks.

But instead of welcoming visitors who tote bright umbrellas and sand buckets to the beach, Janet Dawson had her 37-room motel in Buxton to herself on Monday, the fifth day of a massive power outage that has brought tourism to a virtual standstill on Hatteras and Ocracoke islands.

An emotional Dawson was particularly worried after utility officials late Sunday said repairs to power cables damaged last week could take between one to two weeks.

Deserted beach near the Cape Hatteras Motel in Buxton.

"People make money in summer to live through the winter," said Dawson, who operates the Cape Hatteras Motel. She's had to refund all of the motel's reservations, and has already lost tens of thousands of dollars.

"Two weeks would put us out of business, two weeks is beyond the pale ... I think we could limp along, but we would run out of money and would have to close some time in winter."

