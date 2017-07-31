Florida gears up for drenching from Tropical Storm Emily

Story highlights Heavy rains, strong winds, possible flash flooding expected

The storm is near Tampa and will strike west-central Florida

(CNN) A tropical storm forming near Tampa, Florida, is threatening heavy rain, strong winds and possible flash flooding.

Tropical Storm Emily, as the National Hurricane Center has named it, is now about 45 miles west-southwest of Tampa. The storm is expected to track across the Florida peninsula over the next 24 hours, forecasters said.

"We are working closely with the National Hurricane Center and continuing to monitor the storm's development and its potential impacts to Florida," Gov. Rick Scott said in a statement on Monday.

The rain, winds and flooding are expected to affect southern and central Florida. A tropical storm warning has been issued for the west coast of Florida from Anclote River southward to Bonita Beach.

