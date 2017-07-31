Alabama jailbreak: 1 inmate at large after 12 escape

Story highlights Jail is about 35 miles northwest of Birmingham

(CNN) One inmate remains at large after a jailbreak Sunday night in northern Alabama, according to the Walker County Sheriff's Office.

Twelve prisoners went on the run from the Walker County Jail, in Jasper, the office said, but 11 have since been captured. It's not clear how the inmates were able to escape.

Still at large is Brady Andrew Kilpatrick, 24, of Cordova -- who was jailed for alleged drug offenses.

Two escapees had been jailed on attempted murder allegations. Police offered a $500 reward for information leading to an arrest.

Off-duty personnel have been enlisted in the manhunt and the Jasper Police Department is also helping to search for the inmates, the sheriff's office said in a statement on Facebook. Jasper is about 35 miles northwest of Birmingham.