Two inmates remain at large after a jailbreak in Alabama, according to the Walker County Sheriff's office.

Twelve prisoners initially went on the run from the Walker County Jail, in Jasper, the office said, but 10 have since been captured. It's not clear when or how the inmates were able to escape.

Police have offered a $500 reward for information leading to the arrest of any of the remaining escapees.

Off-duty personnel have been enlisted in the manhunt and the Jasper Police Department is also helping to search for the inmates, the Walker County Sheriff's Office said in a statement on Facebook.

Still on the run are: Christopher Micheal Smith, 19, of Jasper -- who was jailed for charges including attempted murder and burglary and Brady Andrew Kilpatrick, 24, of Cordova -- who was jailed for drugs offenses.

