(CNN) The Chicago Cubs are giving vilified fan Steve Bartman a 2016 World Series championship ring.

"We hope this provides closure on an unfortunate chapter of the story that has perpetuated throughout our quest to win a long-awaited World Series," the Cubs said in a statement Monday. "While no gesture can fully lift the public burden he has endured for more than a decade, we felt it was important Steve knows he has been and continues to be fully embraced by this organization. After all he has sacrificed, we are proud to recognize Steve Bartman with this gift today."

Bartman was excoriated by Cubs fans when he tried to catch a foul ball at the 2003 National League Championship Series, tipping the ball away from Cubs outfielder Moises Alou. The Cubs, who were five outs from reaching the World Series and playing at their Wrigley Field, went on to lose, and the Florida (now Miami) Marlins went on to win the world championship.

Bartman released a long statement on Monday, which reads as follows:

"Although I do not consider myself worthy of such an honor, I am deeply moved and sincerely grateful to receive an official Chicago Cubs 2016 World Series Championship ring. I am fully aware of the historical significance and appreciate the symbolism the ring represents on multiple levels. My family and I will cherish it for generations.

