(CNN) The Baltimore Ravens are still considering signing controversial quarterback Colin Kaepernick even though team owner Steve Bisciotti has admitted the acquisition would "upset some people."

Bisciotti made his comments at a fan forum at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore after a supporter had asked whether signing Kaepernick would hurt the team's "brand."

In an answer that lasted more than four minutes, Bisciotti said he and team president Dick Cass, General Manager Ozzie Newsome and head coach John Harbaugh had discussed signing the free agent. The 57-year-old said he had also talked with former player Ray Lewis and consulted some current players over the possibility of adding Kaepernick to the playing staff.

"I hope we do what is best for the team and balance that with what is best for our fans," said Bisciotti, sitting on a stool beside Cass and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, Sunday.

"Your opinions matter to us. We're very sensitive to it, and we're monitoring it, and we're still, as Ozzie says, scrimmaging it, and we're trying to figure out what's the right tact. So pray for us."

