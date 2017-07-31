Story highlights Germany finish 1st and 2nd at Berlin's Sommergarten

Valkenswaard United win team competition

Overall leader Harrie Smolders finished 11th

(CNN) Germany's Christian Ahlmann clinched a big win on home soil when he took the first ever Berlin leg of the Longines Global Champions Tour against the world's top show jumpers.

Ahlmann and his experienced horse, Codex One, won a three-horse jump-off over eight fences in 40.56 seconds at Berlin's Sommergarten.

"It's an amazing day for us, Codex is back after a long time, directly in the first Grand Prix with the win," Ahlmann said in a televised interview afterwards. "He jumped amazingly."

The horse, a 15-year-old Hanoverian stallion owned by Ahlmann's long-time supporter Marion Jauss, had missed last year's Rio de Janeiro Olympics due to injury.

"For the show, for me and for Marion Jauss, she is from Berlin, the whole package is unbelievably good," Ahlmann added.