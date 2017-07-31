Story highlights Dressel is first swimmer to win three golds in one night

American has equaled Phelps' 2007 record of seven world titles

Twenty-year-old studies at University of Florida

(CNN) Caeleb Dressel is only 20 years old, but he's already making history.

The University of Florida student on Saturday became the first swimmer to win three golds in one night at a major international meet and went on to end a remarkable World Aquatics Championships in Budapest with seven world titles, equaling a record held by Michael Phelps.

So bright is Dressel's future that, according to former world champion Mark Foster, the American can not only dominate his sport like Phelps -- the most decorated Olympian in history -- but add a "sexiness" to the pool which Usain Bolt has brought to the athletics track.

It is Dressel's command of swimming's blue riband event, the 50m freestyle -- an event Phelps did not compete in -- which draws the comparisons with Jamaican Bolt, an eight-time Olympic champion and the 100m and 200m world record holder.

"He's definitely the new face of world swimming," Foster, a former 50m freestyle world record holder, told CNN Sport.

