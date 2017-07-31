Washington (CNN) White House officials declined to comment on Monday when asked if they had a response to multiple police departments criticizing President Donald Trump's law-and-order speech on Friday.

Trump, speaking before officers from Suffolk County Police Department in New York on efforts to combat the gang MS-13, urged officers Friday to be "rough" on suspects, as many officers standing behind the President cheered and clapped.

White House officials have so far, though, been unwilling to comment on whether Trump stands by the statement.

"I have nothing to add to this," a White House official said Monday when asked about the speech and the criticism Trump received, declining to go on the record.

"When you see these thugs being thrown into the back of a paddy wagon. You just see them thrown in -- rough. I said, 'Please don't be too nice,'" Trump said to applause, referring to officers shielding prisoners' heads with their hands. "Like, don't hit their head and they've just killed somebody, don't hit their head. I said, 'You can take the hand away, OK?'"