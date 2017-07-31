Former police official: Trump's comments to police reinforce negative stereotype

(CNN) President Donald Trump's suggestion that police shouldn't be "too nice" to suspects and should stop shielding detainees' heads when guiding them into police vehicles has prompted a mixed reaction from two policing veterans.

Trump made the comments during a speech to law enforcment officers and officials in Long Island, New York, on Friday.

Philadelphia's former police commissioner Charles Ramsey condemned Trump's comments on CNN's "New Day," early Monday. "I was very concerned when I first heard those remarks because I believe it reinforces a very negative stereotype of police that we've been trying to overcome.That is, that police use excessive force on a regular basis, we violate people's constitutional rights," he said.

JUST WATCHED Trump to police: Don't be too nice to suspects Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Trump to police: Don't be too nice to suspects 06:08

Ramsey added that "Nothing could be further from the truth."

"Police are out there every single day, operating in a very professional manner, taking some very dangerous people off the streets, and doing so without using excessive force or violating people's rights," he said.

Read More