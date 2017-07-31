Trump on North Korea: 'We handle everything'

Story highlights North Korea, for the second time in a month, tested an intercontinental ballistic missile on Friday

Monday marked Trump's second Cabinet meeting as President

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump told reporters at his second full Cabinet meeting as president that his administration will be able to take care of North Korea but offered no specifics about what he plans to do.

"We will handle North Korea. We are gonna be able to handle them. It will be handled. We handle everything," Trump said after a reporter asked him about his strategy.

North Korea, for the second time in a month, tested an intercontinental ballistic missile on Friday. Trump responded to the test by ripping China's leadership on Twitter.

"I am very disappointed in China," Trump wrote over two Twitter messages. "...they do NOTHING for us with North Korea, just talk. We will no longer allow this to continue. China could easily solve this problem!"

Experts believe if Friday's test would have been fired on a flatter, standard trajectory, it could have threatened cities like Los Angeles, Denver and Chicago.

