Breaking News

President Trump today: Live updates

By Meg Wagner and Amanda Wills, CNN

Updated 9:48 AM ET, Mon July 31, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

WATCH FIRST: Here are the big stories we&#39;re following
WATCH FIRST: Here are the big stories we're following

    JUST WATCHED

    WATCH FIRST: Here are the big stories we're following

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

WATCH FIRST: Here are the big stories we're following 01:20