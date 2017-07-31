President Trump today: Live updates

President Trump today: Live updatesBy Meg Wagner and Amanda Wills, CNNUpdated 9:48 AM ET, Mon July 31, 2017 Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.JUST WATCHEDWATCH FIRST: Here are the big stories we're followingReplayMore Videos ...MUST WATCHWATCH FIRST: Here are the big stories we're following 01:20Paid Partner ContentReady to trade up? Find out how much your home is worth Trulia 10 scenic highways for your daydreaming pleasure Mother Nature Network Consumers rush to jaw-dropping savings rates Bankrate Check out Hennessy X.o by Marc Newson Wallpaper This feral 'grandpa' cat may not care for humans, but he loves kittens Mother Nature Network