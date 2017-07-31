After collapse of Obamacare repeal in the Senate, growing calls for bipartisanship

Story highlights The "Problem Solvers Caucus" has endorsed an outline of ideas aimed at making urgent fixes to Obamacare

President Donald Trump, however, has threatened to discontinue paying insurance companies the cost-sharing subsidies

(CNN) The sensational collapse of Republican efforts to repeal Obamacare in the Senate last week is fueling fresh optimism that lawmakers might finally work in a bipartisan fashion to fix the Affordable Care Act.

A group of around 40 House Republicans and Democrats known as the Problem Solvers Caucus has endorsed an outline of ideas aimed at making urgent fixes to Obamacare. While there is no legislative text yet, members in the caucus are moving quickly to seize the defeat of a Senate bill last Friday to garner broader support for their proposals -- and force the GOP to ditch its quest to gut the current health care law once and for all.

The group's proposal includes mandatory funding for cost-sharing reduction payments; the creation of a stability fund; a repeal of the medical device tax; and increasing the employer mandate's threshold so that companies with 500 employees or more, rather than 50, are required to provide workers with health insurance.

But while plenty of lawmakers on both sides of the aisle say Congress needs to prevent a collapse of the market that could hurt millions of consumers and increase uncertainty, President Donald Trump had a different message after legislative efforts failed last week: "Let Obamacare implode."

In tweets over the weekend, the President also threatened to discontinue paying insurance companies the cost-sharing subsidies, which help lower out-of-pocket expenses for low-income policyholders.

