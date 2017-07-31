Story highlights "We will await formal direction," US Navy Capt. Jeff Davis told reporters at the Pentagon

The Joint Chiefs of Staff, including chairman Gen. Joseph Dunford, were not aware of what Trump planned to tweet

(CNN) Nearly a week after President Donald Trump wrote a tweet that appeared to reinstate a ban on transgender service members, the US military is still awaiting formal direction from the White House regarding any potential policy changes, a spokesman for the Pentagon said Monday.

"What you saw in the form of a tweet was representative of an announcement, that doesn't result in any immediate policy changes for us. We will await formal direction," US Navy Capt. Jeff Davis told reporters at the Pentagon.

Asked if Trump's Wednesday tweets were the only White House guidance the Pentagon had received so far on the topic, Davis responded: "Correct."

"We are now in the process of waiting for that to be formally articulated to us in a policy memo and we'll be standing by to make that happen, until then (we) don't have anything on it," Davis added.

Defense officials told CNN last week that the Pentagon had asked the White House for additional guidance soon after the President's tweet.

