Christie pleads for Trump to declare opioid crisis a national public health emergency

(CNN) New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie called for President Donald Trump to elevate the opioid epidemic to a national public health emergency in an interview with CNN's Jake Tapper Monday.

"We hope that the President declares a public health emergency in this country," Christie said, speaking on behalf of the President's Commission on Combating Drug Addiction and the Opioid Crisis.

The former US attorney compared the loss of life to opioids to the terror attacks of September 11.

"We have a 9/11-scale loss every three weeks," Christie said, adding that three-fourths of those losses are from opioid overdoses. He stressed that four out of five new heroin addicts in the US started on prescription opioids.

