NJ assembly approves bill to close governor's beach house during shutdowns

Washington (CNN) New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie may soon be confronted with the thorny political decision of whether to sign into law a bill that appears to be designed, at least in part, to reprimand him personally for relaxing on a state beach in early July while state parks and beaches were shut down over a budget impasse.

The state's General Assembly approved a bill Monday by a vote of 63-2-2 to prohibit use of state-owned property that is "exclusively or primarily for the use of the governor" during budget-related government shutdowns.

Christie's office would not say if he would sign the legislation, which now goes to the state Senate for consideration.

"As always, we have a long-standing policy of not discussing pending or proposed legislation until a final bill reaches our offices and we have had ample time to review it," Brian Murray, a spokesman for Christie, told CNN in an email.

The bill was sponsored by assemblyman John S. Wisniewski, who was the third place contender in the Democratic Party's 2017 gubernatorial primary.

