The 10 most memorable lines from Scaramucci's brief tenure

Washington (CNN) Less than two weeks after he jumped into the White House briefing room, Anthony Scaramucci on Monday ended his gig as White House communications director.

And though his tenure was brief, he left behind a series of eye-popping quotes. Here are 10 of the most memorable ones.

Sean Spicer announced he would resign as White House press secretary when President Donald Trump made Scaramucci the new communications director.

Scaramucci, during his first public comments on the job, denied Spicer's resignation was a sign of bad blood, and he attempted to bat down the idea he had a sour relationship with Reince Priebus, who was White House chief of staff at the time.