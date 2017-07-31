Story highlights Gene Seymour: Sam Shepard will be remembered for commanding many artistic fields

Gene Seymour is a film critic who has written about music, movies and culture for The New York Times, Newsday, Entertainment Weekly and The Washington Post. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his.

(CNN) Because we don't exactly live in a Renaissance era, it is difficult for us to imagine what it's like to have Renaissance people in our midst. By these, we mean artists who achieve prominence, or even command, in more than one field.

So how to explain someone like Sam Shepard, who was both a Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright and an Oscar-nominated actor -- not to mention a novelist and short story writer -- in an age unaccustomed to such masterly jack-of-all-tradesmanship?

Shepard, who died Monday at 73, was the last person to explain such anomalies, because he seemed for much of his crowded, colorful life to be unfazed by what others thought. He appeared more willing to talk about ranching or breaking horses or other ruggedly mundane activities.

Such wide-open-spaces avocations seemed to belie Shepard's ascension in the insurgent Off- and Off-Off-Broadway theater scene of the 1960s. It was there that he began making his name as a stage actor and a writer of plays that were edgy, surrealistic and poetically allusive in the manner of the progressive rock-and-roll music of that era.

In those days, Shepard took some of the European-inspired absurdist humor and insinuating menace of such playwrights as Samuel Beckett, Eugene Ionesco and Harold Pinter and gave those motifs a distinctly American accent through such plays as "La Turista," "The Tooth of Crime" and "Geography of a Horse Dreamer."

