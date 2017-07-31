Does Princess Diana have a right to privacy?

Story highlights A new documentary will air tapes that reveal a Princess Diana unhappy with her royal family life

Kate Maltby: Have the immediate "needs" of historians been given precedence over those of Diana's descendants?

Kate Maltby is a regular broadcaster and columnist in the United Kingdom on issues of culture and politics and is a theater critic for The Times of London. She is also completing a Ph.D. in Renaissance literature, having been awarded a collaborative doctoral between Yale University and University College London. The opinions expressed in this commentary are hers.

London (CNN) Here in Britain, hardly a day has gone by this summer without a royal row. The 31st of August, a month from now, will mark the 20th anniversary of the premature death of Diana, Princess of Wales. For weeks already, the British broadcasters have scheduled extra programming, trailing tell-all documentaries, while Diana's sons, William and Harry, have organized carefully choreographed events and interviews designed to burnish their mother's memory as a humanitarian.

Kate Maltby

Even Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, once mistress of Diana's husband, Charles, and now his second wife, has approved a series of soft-focus interviews and a semi-official biography, generating tabloid headlines like "Her Side of the Story" and "Wouldn't Wish It on My Enemy." The Camilla of this narrative was menaced by a vindictive and unstable Princess Diana, enduring every bit as a much tabloid harassment.

That Diana, who presumably was her worst enemy, suffered at least as much and largely at Camilla's hands, seems forgotten. But in royal exclusives, timing is never a coincidence. Indeed, it looks suspiciously like Camilla's new PR campaign is damage-control for a year in which Princes William and Harry have been determined to remind the British public why we loved Diana.

This week's controversy revolves around a series of tapes made in the mid-'90s by Princess Diana's speech coach, a man named Peter Settelen. Ostensibly created so Diana could hear her own vocal patterns played back to her and improve her public speaking, the tapes also captured the princess speaking frankly -- and angrily -- about both her relationship with her husband and Camilla.

JUST WATCHED Prince Harry's regret over mom's death (2016) Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Prince Harry's regret over mom's death (2016) 01:15

Some of the tapes' more explosive revelations -- which include Diana complaining about the Queen's lack of support -- have already been aired in the United States. But the British press, always more deferential to royal sensitivities, has not aired them. That will change on August 6, when the left-leaning broadcaster Channel 4 screens them in a new documentary, "Diana: In Her Own Words."

Read More