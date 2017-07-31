Story highlights 9,000 Syrians exchanged for five Hezbollah prisoners

Fighting between Hezbollah, Lebanese army and Nusra has lasted three years

Beirut, Lebanon (CNN) Around 9,000 Syrians including jihadists and their families will cross from Lebanon into Syria as part of a ceasefire deal between a former al Qaeda affiliate and Hezbollah, the Lebanese militia said in a statement on Monday.

In exchange, five Hezbollah prisoners held by fighters from Jabhat al-Nusra -- which cut ties with al Qaeda when the group re-branded last year -- will be freed.

Jabhat al-Nusra, now known as Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS), and ISIS took over large swathes of the Lebanon-Syria border region in 2014.

Hezbollah, together with the Lebanese army, has waged a military campaign to recapture the territory. In recent weeks, Hezbollah says it has regained control of around 95% of the area, culminating in the ceasefire deal, which was agreed last week.

In the first phase of the ceasefire on Sunday, the Lebanese Red Cross said 15 of its ambulances shuttled the remains of militants across the border.

