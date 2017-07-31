Transgender man gives birth to a boy

Story highlights Trystan Reese was assigned the female gender at birth

He and his partner welcomed baby Leo on July 14

(CNN) Trystan Reese, a transgender man living in Portland, Oregon, has given birth to a boy with his partner of seven years, Biff Chaplow. Their son, Leo Murray Chaplow, was born July 14.

Leo is the couple's first biological child, but they are no strangers to parenting: Reese and Chaplow adopted Chaplow's niece and nephew in 2011.

Both Leo and Reese were in good health after the birth, the couple wrote on Facebook. They didn't respond to a request for comment.

Reese and Chaplow have documented their parenting adventures and posted updates throughout Reese's pregnancy on their Facebook page . They made a video announcing the pregnancy in January.

Reese, who was assigned the female gender at birth, posted a video in March explaining his decision to carry a baby as a transgender man.

