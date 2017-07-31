Nashville mayor's son dies of an overdose

Story highlights School adviser said Max had a "great sense of humor"

Citizens, friends, political figures mourn the loss

(CNN) The son of Nashville's mayor died over the weekend "from an overdose," Mayor Megan Barry and her husband, Bruce, said in a statement.

Max Barry, 22, died on Saturday evening in Denver, Colorado, his parents said. He died in the Littleton area, a suburb of Denver, the Jefferson County Sheriff's office told CNN.

Mother and son.

"Early this morning, we received news that no parents should ever have to hear. Our son Max suffered from an overdose and passed away," they said Sunday.

"We cannot begin to describe the pain and heartbreak that comes with losing our only child. Our son was a kind soul full of life and love for his family and friends."

An autopsy has been completed, but the results will not be available for several weeks, the coroner's office said.

