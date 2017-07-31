Story highlights Put things in perspective by explaining that the loudest voices capture the most listeners

Standing up to cyberbullies shows that you believe you can make a change

If you're raising kids today, it can be easy to focus on the negative. And it's no wonder: Thanks to the 24-hour news cycle, social media, cell phone notifications -- and even sources you wouldn't expect, like Instagram and YouTube -- kids are immersed in doom and gloom.

Consider their world: The suicide rate is up , cyberbullying is rampant, the United States is more divided than ever, and people are now live-streaming murder and suicide. So it's understandable if you don't feel like putting on a happy face every day and keeping your kids optimistic about the future.

But don't give up. Ironically, even though media and technology seem to be the cause of our collective pessimism, they're also essential for overcoming it, either by using them wisely or knowing when to put them away.

Here are six ways to find the silver lining in every cloud.

Put things in perspective