Candid Princess Diana tapes to be shown in UK despite protests

London (CNN) UK broadcaster Channel Four says it will screen recordings of the late Princess Diana talking about her troubled marriage, despite protests from friends and family.

In the material, Diana speaks candidly about her upbringing, her courtship with Prince Charles and his affair with Camilla Parker-Bowles, now his wife. The recordings were made by Peter Settelen, a voice coach, when he was helping Diana with her public speaking techniques.

The footage is part of a new documentary produced by the network to mark the 20th anniversary of Princess Diana's death in a car crash in Paris. It is due to be shown in the UK on Sunday.

"The excerpts from the tapes recorded with Peter Settelen have never been shown before on British television and are an important historical source," Channel Four said in a statement.

"We carefully considered all the material used in the documentary and, though the recordings were made in private, the subjects covered are a matter of public record and provide a unique insight into the preparations Diana undertook to gain a public voice and tell her own personal story."

