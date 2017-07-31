London (CNN) Downing Street has quashed suggestions that EU citizens will still be able to come to Britain to live and work after Brexit takes effect in March 2019.

A spokesman for Theresa May, the UK Prime Minister, said that the principle of free movement -- one of the guiding pillars of the EU -- would end when the UK leaves.

There had been suggestions that the Chancellor, Philip Hammond, favored a post-Brexit transition period during which immigration would remain broadly the same as before.

"The Prime Minister's position on an implementation period is very clear and well-known," said a spokesman for the Prime Minister in a press briefing.

"Free movement will end in March 2019. We have published proposals on citizens' rights, " he said.

Read More