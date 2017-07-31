Sam Shepard: A writer, actor who wore many hats

(CNN) Although he brought a laconic cowboy style to his screen roles, Sam Shepard wore a number of different hats: Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright, Oscar-nominated actor, screenwriter and director.

Shepard, who died last week at 73, most recently co-starred in "Bloodline," a Netflix series in which he played the father of Kyle Chandler -- an especially good bit of casting, given that the two embody many of the same qualities.

A taciturn, Marlboro Man-type demeanor defined Shepard as an actor, including what's likely his most iconic performance as test pilot Chuck Yeager in "The Right Stuff," the 1983 movie that earned him an Academy Award nomination. The shot of Shepard as a bloodied Yeager , walking away from a crash, remains perhaps the film's most indelible image.

"Is that a man?" a medic asks as they spot a silhouette driving toward the scene, to which his superior replies, "You're damn right it is."

